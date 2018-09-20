Patricia E. Wallace, 76, of Panama, passed away at 10:32 a.m. on Tuesday, September 18, 2018 at her residence.

Patricia was born January 11, 1942 in East St. Louis, IL, the daughter of Charles M. and Mildred A. (Robinson) Harris. She was a waitress and bartender at the Canton Inn, Trails End, Route 127 Club, and various other establishments for many years. Patricia also worked as a collector for Bailey’s Time Shares for many years. She was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother. Patricia enjoyed crocheting and reading, but most of all it was the time she spent with her family that she enjoyed most.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Janet Christian; companion of 33 years, Charles W. “Butch” Havron; brother, Charles Harris; and sisters, Claudette Hadley and Bertha Williams.

Patricia is survived by her sons, Mike (Trisha) Wallace of Hillsboro, IL and Joe (Mona) Wallace of Taylor Springs, IL; daughter, Cindy (companion, Terry Boliard) Hopwood of Donnellson, IL; grandchildren, Cody (Nicole) Christian, Kelsey (Robert) Designe, Nick (Allison) Hopwood, Zach (Liz) Hopwood, Ashley (Hobie) Smith, Paige (Ryan) Reincke, Brett (Ashley) Wallace, Kim Wallace, and Tyka (Rhys) Fuller; 11 great grandchildren; son-in-law, Kevin (Bonnie) Christian; sister-in-law, Wanda Harris; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation & Funeral Ceremony: The family will receive guests from 11:00 a.m. until the time of ceremony at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 22, 2018, at the Panama Methodist Church, 203 Cleveland Ave., Panama, IL 62077, with Pastor Ray Snider officiating.

Private family inurnment is scheduled for a later date at Panama Union Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions may be made to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Perfetti-Assalley Funeral Home, 117 Walnut St., Panama, IL 62077 has been entrusted with ceremonies.

