Rita A. Warnecke, age 92 of Highland, IL, died Friday, September 21, 2018, at Highland Health Care Center in Highland, IL.

She was born on Tuesday, September 29, 1925, in Aviston, IL, the daughter of Frank and Agnes (nee Stoff) Luitjohan.

On Wednesday, October 12, 1949, she married Lloyd Edwin Warnecke at St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL, who passed away on Tuesday, April 11, 1995.

She was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church; former member of the Daugthers of Isabella and St. Anne Altar Society.

Born at Aviston, IL; grew up in Aviston and Trenton. After marriage she and her husband lived and raised their family in Highland. She worked for Moulton-Bartley Shoe Factory, Highland, and Alton Box Board, Highland. Later on after many years raising her family she worked for and retired from Artex International, Highland. She enjoyed playing Bingo, puzzles, crocheting, going to casinos and trips to Tunica, MI.

Survivors include:

Son – Lloyd F. Warnecke, Highland, IL

Son – Donald L. (Deborah) Warnecke, Highland, IL

Son – Thomas G. Warnecke, Highland, IL

Son – Larry N. (Tyann) Warnecke, Highland, IL

Son – Eugene A. (Elizabeth) Warnecke, Glen Carbon, IL

Daughter – Cheryl A. Kirchhoff, Highland, IL

Brother – Paul (Mary Ann) Luitjohan, Highland, IL

Sister – Delores G. Zobrist, Highland, IL

Sister – Jane E. (Cyril “Pete”) Korte, Trenton, IL

Sister – Mildred E. “Millie” Frey, Highland, IL

Sister – Patricia Brandmeyer, Albers, IL

Granddaughter – Jennifer Marlar, Highland, IL

Grandson – Ryan (significant other-Amber Marti) Warnecke, Highland, IL

Grandson – Joshua Kirchhoff, Highland, IL

Granddaughter – Lauren (Ben) Hagan, Highland, IL

Granddaughter – Emily Warnecke, Highland, IL

Grandson – Michael Warnecke, Highland, IL

Grandson – Aaron Warnecke, Wrightsville Beach, NC

Granddaughter – Katie (Brett) King, Nashville, TN

Grandson – Kyle Warnecke, Glen Carbon, IL

Grandson – Ben Warnecke, Glen Carbon, IL

Grandson – Luke Warnecke, Glen Carbon, IL

Great Granddaughter – Jessica Marlar

Great Granddaughter – Olivia Warnecke, Highland, IL

Great Great Granddaughter – Lillian Maxwell, Trenton, IL.

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Frank H. Luitjohan – Died 6/30/1980

Mother – Agnes A. Luitjohan, nee Stoff – Died 4/24/1962

Husband – Lloyd E. Warnecke – Died 4/11/1995

Brother – Francis A. Luitjohan – Died 7/29/2006

Brother – John H. Luitjohan – Died 2/16/2006

Sister – Marie Horstmann – Died 2/12/2016

Sister – Anna M. Spihlmann – Died 1/23/2010

Sister – Clara M. Emig – Died 12/29/2013

Brother – Joseph G. Luitjohan – Died 5/30/1980

Brother – Aloysius G. “Al” Luitjohan – Died 6/26/1993

Sister – Agnes R. Goebel – Died 10/18/1975.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Private Graveside Service at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland, IL, with Rev. Fr. Pat G. Jakel, Pastor, St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL., officiating.

Interment will be at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul School Education Foundation; HSHS Hospice or Masses.