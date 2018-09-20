Robert D. Cruthis, 90, of Hillsboro, IL, formerly of Sorento, IL, passed away at 9:39 a.m. on Wednesday, September 19, 2018 at Hillsboro Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Hillsboro, IL.

Robert was born April 5, 1928 in Sorento, IL, the son of Clifford and Etta (Dietrich) Cruthis. He graduated from Sorento High School, and proudly served his country in the Army Air National Guard. Robert then went to work for Caterpillar in Decatur, where he was an engineer for over 30 years. He had his private pilot’s license, and enjoyed flying his airplanes. Robert was a long-time member of the Experimental Aircraft Association.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Robert is survived by his children, Greg (Mary Kay Thompson) Cruthis of Decatur, IL, and Janet (Bill) Brawn of Brockport, NY; grandsons, Rob and Rich Brawn; and several cousins.

Private services will be held at a later date.

Perfetti-Assalley Funeral Home, 201 S. Main St., Sorento, IL 62086 has been entrusted with services.

Please visit www.assalleyfuneralhomes.com to offer condolences to the family.