Robert Lee “Bob” Izatt, age 80 of north west of Greenville, passed away at 2:20 a.m. Saturday, September 15, 2018 at Holly Manor Center in Mendham, NJ with his brother David at his side.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 26, 2018 at the Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home with Pastor Chris Harnetiaux officiating. Interment will follow in Campground Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4 until 7 p.m. Monday September 25, 2018 at Donnell-Wiegand. Memorials in Robert’s memory may be made to the donor’s choice.

Robert Lee Izatt, the son of David Wood Izatt Sr. and S. Florine Ulmet Izatt, was born on June 20, 1938 in Peoria, Il. Bob grew up in Wellston, MO. and at the age of 16 moved to the Warren and Greta Schaufelberger farm north west of Greenville as a hired hand. Bob became a member of the Schaufelberger family and enjoyed life on the farm. Bob moved to New Jersey in 1997 to be close to his brother David W. Izatt Jr. and his family. Bob has lived with David and his family since 1997 and has returned to Bond County several times for Schaufelberger reunions.

Bob is survived by his brother David, another brother Bruce (Vickie) IZatt of Climax Springs, MO, sister Begee (Paul) Bertillo of St. Charles, MO. nieces and nephews.

Bob is preceded in death by his parents David and Florine Ulmet Izatt.

Bob had been a farm hand for Warren Schaufelberger from 1955 until 1997.