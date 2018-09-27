Ruth M. Schumacher, age 77, of St. Rose, died Wednesday, September 26, 2018 at her residence.

She was born August 24, 1941 in St. Rose, a daughter of the late Alvin and Hermina, nee Hilmes, Rosen.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Richard Schumacher, whom she married June 14, 1960 at St. Rose Catholic Church and he died July 20, 2013; brothers, Dan and Tom Rosen; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Theodore and Emma, nee Buehne, Schumacher; and a brother-in-law, Francis Schumacher.

Surviving are her daughters, Barb (Larry) Harrison of St. Rose, Karen (Stan) Frey of Highland, Janet (Craig) Taylor of St. Rose, Jeannie (Harold) Schellenger of Highland, and Lynn (William) Fougeron of St. Rose; 10 grandchildren, 5 step-grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren with 3 more arriving soon, and 14 step-great-grandchildren; siblings, Jane (Rich) Baum of Joliet, Robert (Ruth) Rosen of Breese, Marilyn (friend John Bowen) Toennies of Breese, Rita (Elmer) Montgomery of Louisiana, Jim (Virginia) Rosen of St. Rose, and Carl (Carlene) Rosen of St. Rose; sister-in-law, Phyllis Rosen of Beckemeyer; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Ruth retired from the laundry department at Breese Nursing Home. She was St. Rose Catholic Church and Altar Sodality, and Breese American Legion Post 252 Auxiliary. She enjoyed stitching, puzzles, word searches, playing dominoes, and most of all spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, September 29, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Rose Catholic Church with Fr. Edward Schaefer presiding. Interment will follow in St. Rose Cemetery.

Visitation will be Friday, September 28, 2018 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. and again on Saturday, September 29, 2018 from 9:00-10:00 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to Unity Hospice or St. Rose Catholic Church and will be received at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.mossfuneralhome.com