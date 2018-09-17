Vernita A. Weiss, 93, of Pocahontas, IL, died Thursday, September 13, 2018 at Highland Health Care Center.

Vernita was born, March 24, 1925 to Jesse and Hazel (nee Eastman) Harris in Lawrence, KS. On November 28, 1942 she married Clarence Weiss in Lawrence, KS.

Vernita was a member of the First Baptist Church in Pocahontas and the Hugs Ladies Aid. She had many hobbies, including ceramics, counted cross-stitch pictures, quilting, and jigsaw puzzles. Vernita loved to spend time with her family and will be missed by all.

She is survived by her children, Beverly (Mike) Weber, Greenville, IL, Richard (Dolores, “Tootsie”) Weiss, Greenville, IL, Raymond (Patsy) Weiss, Mattoon, IL; daughter-in-law, Debra “Debbie” Weiss, Greenville, IL; 13 grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse and Hazel Harris; husband, Clarence Weiss; son, Gary Lee Weiss; grandson, Jeremy Weiss; brothers, Ray and Art Harris; sister, Hazel Woker.

Memorials may be made to the Family.

Visitation: Monday, September 17, 2018, from 9:00 – 11:00 am at Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas, IL

Funeral Service: Monday, September 17, 2018, 11:00 am, Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas, IL.

Clergy: Rev. Dr. Greg Sanders, Pastor, First Baptist Church, Pocahontas, IL

Interment: Hug Cemetery

Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas, Illinois