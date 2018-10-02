Annella M. Baumann, R.N.

Annella Marie Hammer Baumann was born in Greenville, Illinois to the late Walter and Bessie Hammer on October 8, 1937. She entered Heaven’s gates on September 25, 2018.

She attended Greenville High School and graduated from Central College Academy in McPherson, Kansas Class of 1955. She then attended Deaconess School of Nursing where she became a Registered Nurse. She went on to receive her BS Degree in Nursing at Eastern Illinois University. She worked in many aspects of nursing including hospitals, mental health, and nursing homes. She served for many years as the School Nurse for Bond County and later went on to be a hospital nursing administrator and to work for the State of Illinois as a nursing home inspector and consultant.

In addition to work, Annella was an amazing cook and hosted many family events. She was an accomplished seamstress and had a green thumb in the garden. She quilted, crocheted, cross stitched and made numerous crafts. She sang and played piano for the Sweet Adeline’s. She led groups of aspiring young women as volunteer Candy Stripers at Greenville Hospital and was an active member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

She was preceded in death by her husband Eugene R Baumann and four brothers, Bernard, Raymond, Eldon, and Harold Hammer. She is survived by her brother Ralph Hammer of Flushing, MI, her son David Bogue and his wife Peggy of Whitsett, NC, and daughter Anne Alsup of Apopka, FL. Step-children, Bunny Brosman, Kelly Baumann and William (Bill) Baumann. She was a loving Grandmother to sixteen, Great Grandmother to seven, and Great-Great Grandmother to five.

Annella was a remarkable woman and will be dearly missed by her family and the community. Visitation to be held at the Donnell Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville on Saturday, October 6th from 12-2pm, followed be a brief service and interment at the Mt. Auburn Cemetery in Greenville, Illinois.