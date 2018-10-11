Cleta Gan, age 87 of Greenville, passed away 4:17 a.m. Wednesday, October 10, 2018 at Carlyle Healthcare in Carlyle, Illinois.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 16, 2018 at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville. Interment will follow in Union Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held Monday from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville. Memorials may be made to the donor’s choice.

Cleta Melton Gan, the daughter of Norman Ezra and Ethel Irene Wofford Melton, was born April 24, 1931 in Murray, Kentucky. Cleta grew up in the Mitchell, Illinois area and attended the local schools. She graduated from Granite City High School. Cleta was a stay at home mom, raising her 4 children. She moved to Greenville in 1967 to the farm. Cleta worked for more than 25 years at Greenville College in food services.

She is survived by her children: Norman Edward Gan and his wife Karla of Greenville, Anthony Ray Gan and his wife Tammy of Greenville, Mark Gan of Greenville and daughter-in-law Cynthia Gan of Staunton. She was preceded in death by a son, Vernon C. Gan, Jr.

Cleta was the loving grandmother of 9: Christina and Lee of Edwardsville, Carrie and Ryan Kilduff of Livingston, Jerad Gan of Greenville, Katelin and Justin Hollenkamp of Los Angeles, Stacy Howard and Chris of Portland, Oregon, Jamie Coleman of Edwardsville, Kallie Gan of Greenville, Cameryn Gan of Greenville and Clayten Gan of Greenville, and 6 great-grandsons.

Cleta was one of 3 children, survived by 1 sister Deloris Gages of Fairview Heights, IL, and preceded by a brother Neal Edward Melton.