David Earl Vaughan, the son of Ivan and Lana Catherine McGrew Vaughan, was born September 28, 1945 in Taylorville, Illinois. David grew up in Taylorville, attended the local schools and graduated from Taylorville High School. Growing up, he worked at the family business, Bill’s Toasty Shop. He attended college at Southern Illinois University and the University of Illinois.

David served our country as a pilot in the United States Army during the Vietnam era. He received numerous awards for reconnaissance missions. After his honorable discharge, he was a professional pilot. David flew for the United States Postal Services and U.P.S. He was a photographer and also managed an airport.

David and Barbara Chamness Schoen were united in marriage June 5, 1999 at the First Presbyterian Church in Marion, Illinois. They have enjoyed pastoring together at the Pillar of Fire Church in Marion. They moved to Greenville, Illinois and have enjoyed retirement together. They attended the Greenville Free Methodist Church.

Surviving are daughters: Angela Vaughan Clark and husband Dean of Taylorville, Illinois; April Cropper and husband Kevin of Columbia, Maryland; and Alison Lanter and husband Brad of Donnellson, Illinois. Loving grandfather of 7: Graci, Lana, Esmee, Ian, Sabine, Emily and Joe. David is survived by all his siblings: Richard Vaughan and wife Margie of Springfield, Illinois; Marylyn Vaughan and husband Jim Umphrey of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Betty Vaughan Bush of Stockton, Georgia; and Larry Vaughan and wife Jan of Taylorville, Illinois.

A celebration of Life service will be held 3:00 p.m. Saturday, October 27, 2018 at the First Presbyterian Church in Marion, Illinois. Visitation will be held at the church from 1:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Dr. Galen Peters will officiate the service. A military honor escort to Marion will leave Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home at 10:00 a.m. Saturday. For those who plan on being in the procession, please arrive by 9:45 a.m. to be lined up.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to the Greenville Free Methodist Church, Marion Medical Missions, the First Presbyterian Church in Marion, Illinois, or Bond County Hospice.