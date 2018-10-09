Dellon G. Sanders, age 22 of Greenville, passed away at his home at 9:15 p.m. Sunday, October 7, 2018.

Funeral Services will be held at 4:00 p.m. Friday, October 12, 2018 at the Greenville Free Methodist Church with Pastor Greg Groves officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Auburn Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Church from 2:00 p.m. Friday until service time. Memorials in Dellon’s memory may be made to the Loving Levi Fund or the Greenville Free Methodist Youth Program at Donnell-Wiegand or at the service.

Dellon Gregory Sanders, the son of Dr. Gregory Lynn Sanders and Karen Kay Knasel Sanders, was born on February 27, 1996 in Greenville and grew up here in Greenville where he was home-schooled early in life, graduated from Greenville High School, attended Greenville University, studied one semester at Oxford University in England, then graduated from Point Loma Nazarene University in San Diego with a B.A. in Philosophy in May 2018, Dellon enjoyed singing, playing the piano, trumpet, guitar, violin, and enjoyed reading, soccer, and acting.

Dellon is survived by his parents: Greg and Karen Sanders of Greenville, grandparents Dr. Everett and Jane Sanders of Greenville and four siblings: David Sanders of Phoenix, AZ, Melody (Jim) Owens of Phoenix, AZ., Tiffany (Jake) Schlemper of Seattle, WA., and Dwight (Ashley) Sanders of Fairview Heights, IL.

Dellon is preceded in death by his sister Loralyn Celesta Sanders on August 7, 2018, brother Darren Cristopher Sanders on Nov. 22, 1991, and maternal grandparents Dwight and Lorraine Knasel.