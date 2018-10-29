Dorothy M. Schuette, age 92 of Marine, IL, died Sunday, October 28, 2018, at Faith Countryside Homes/Faith Care Center in Highland, IL.

She was born on November 20, 1925, in Williamson, IL, the daughter of Anton and Viola (nee Mitchelar) Slaby.

On February 20, 1943, she married August E. Schuette at Staunton, IL E&R Church. He survives in Highland, IL.

She was a member of United Church of Christ of Marine. She was also a former Board Member of Marine UCC – NAPUS – (National Association of Post Masters of the United States).

Dorothy was born in Williamson, IL and graduated from Livingston High School in 1942. She worked for Olin Industries in Alton and moved to Marine, IL in the early 1950’s. She was Postmaster in Marine for 26 years, retiring at age 65. She and her husband operated rental property in Marine. She enjoyed playing cards and was in some Pinochle Groups. She and her husband had traveled most of the United States and especially enjoyed family vacations in the western states. She loved spending time with her family. She and her husband moved to Faith Care Center in Highland 3 months ago.

Survivors include:

Husband – August E. “Babe” Schuette, Marine, IL

Son – Richard C. “Rick” (Kay) Schuette, Highland, IL

Daughter-in-law – Sandra L. (Steve) Conway, Edwardsville, IL

Grandchild – Thomas R. (Fiance Stefanie Slaven) Schuette, St. Louis, MO

Grandchild – Daniel G. (Significant Other Sarah Armstrong) Schuette, St. Louis, MO

Grandchild – Erica D. (Jeff) Harriss, Glen Carbon, IL

Grandchild – Krista J. (Brian) Rudd, Edwardsville, IL

Step Grandchild – Amy A. (Jeff) Busch, St. Louis, MO

Step Grandchild – Matt S. (Beth) Conway, Troy, IL

Sister – JoAnn Rasche, High Ridge, MO

Sister In-law – Eunice M. Slaby, Troy, IL

Great Grandchild – Ryan A. Harriss

Great Grandchild – Julia C. Harriss

Great Grandchild – Emerson K. Harriss

Great Grandchild – Tyler J. Rudd

Great Grandchild – Lucas C. Rudd

Great Grandchild – Colin A. Rudd

Step Great Grandchild – Coleman “Cole” Conway

Step Great Grandchild – Laine Busch

Step Great Grandchild – Graeme Busch

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Anton C. “Tony” Slaby -Died 10/28/1969

Mother – Viola F. Staby Bartels, nee Mitchelar – Died 01/19/06, Marine, IL

Step Father – Ferdinand G. Bartels – Died 2/8/1976

Brother – Eugene V. Slaby – Died 7/08/2009

Son – Larry G. Schuette – Died 10/02/1982

Brother In-law – Don Rasche

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Thursday, November 1, 2018, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Marine, IL and from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Friday, November 2, 2018, at United Church of Christ of Marine in Marine, IL.

Funeral service will be at 10:00 AM on Friday, November 2, 2018, at United Church of Christ of Marine in Marine, IL, Rev. Phil Kersner officiating.

Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to United Church of Christ of Marine or American Heart Association.