Evelyn C. Lampe, nee Schoendienst, age 97, of Carlyle, died Tuesday, October 30, 2018 at Breese Nursing Home.

She was born June 27, 1921 in Germantown, a daughter of the late Herman and Christine Elizabeth, nee Robben, Schoendienst.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband Gregory Lampe, whom she married November 25, 1948 in Louisiana and he died October 25, 1986; siblings, Dolores “Sis” Hoff and husband Walter, Rosemary “Jitter” Webb and husband Richard “Dick”, Mildred Holtmann and husband Larry, Alice Arentsen, and Herman Schoendienst and wife Helen; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Joe Ebl, Vincent “Butch” Wobbe, Maggie Lampe, Monica and William Hermes, Irvin Lampe, August Lampe, Dave Lampe and wives, Margie and Mildred “Sis”, Jerry Lampe, and Shirley Lampe, and Ralph Jansen.

Surviving are her husband Thomas Lampe, whom she married November 12, 1993 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown; step-children, Rose (Randy) Brandmeyer of Shattuc and Alan (friend MaryAnn Barna) Lampe of Dallas, TX; step-grandchildren, Ashley, Jessie, and Leah Brandmeyer; siblings, Bernice Ebl of Belleville, Mary Jane Wobbe, Lucille (Cy) Albers of Washington, MO, and Robert (Beverly) Schoendienst of Ennis, TX; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Frank Arentsen of St. Louis, Barb Jansen of St. Louis, Dolores Lampe of Breese, Dolly Lampe of St. Louis, and Laura Lampe of Germantown; and nieces and nephews.

Evelyn retired as a legal secretary and was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, November 2, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown with Fr. James Buerster presiding. Interment will follow in St. Boniface Cemetery, Germantown.

Visitation will be Thursday, November 1, 2018 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. and again on Friday, November 2, 2018 from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Germantown.

Memorials may be made to Mater Dei Catholic High School or Poor Handmaids of Jesus Chris and will be received at the funeral home.

