Gary V. Huels, age 44 of rural Carlyle, passed away at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese on Saturday, October 13, 2018.

Mr. Huels was born on October 2, 1974, in Breese, Illinois, a son of Lester and Helen (Langenhorst) Huels. Gary was a dairy farmer, and he loved showing cows with his children. He was a member of St. Theresa’s Church – Marydale, the Clinton County Farm Bureau, the Clinton County Holstein Club, and was a leader of the Clinton County Junior Holstein Club.

Gary is survived by his children – Taylor, Kaylie, and Brayden Huels; his parents – Lester and Helen Huels; his siblings – Rhonda Rainey and husband Matt, Joanie Thole and husband Randy, Debbie Fuhler and husband Robert, and Rodney Huels and wife Dani; his grandmother – Dolores Langenhorst; his ex-wife – Trisha Huels; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents – Paul and Agnes Huels and Vince Langenhorst; and 2 cousins – Craig Huels and John Kleber.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 A.M. on Tuesday, October 16, 2018, at St. Theresa’s Church in Marydale with Fr. George Mauck, Fr. James Buerster, and Deacon Charlie Litteken, officiating. Interment will follow at St. Felicitas Cemetery in Beaver Prairie. Visitation will be held at Zieren Funeral Home in Carlyle on Monday, October 15, 2018, from 4:00 – 9:00 P.M. and on Tuesday morning from 8:00 – 9:30 A.M.

Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mr. Huels are suggested to a college fund for his children and will be received at Zieren Funeral Home in Carlyle.