Greg A. “Rat” Ratermann, age 48, of Beckemeyer, passed away Saturday, October 27, 2018 at his home.

He was born March 25, 1970 in Breese, a son of Larry and Judy, nee Hostmeyer, Ratermann of Breese.

In addition to his parents, Rat is survived by his wife Shelli, nee Wise, Ratermann of Beckemeyer, whom he married January 22, 1994 at the First Christian Church in Greenville; daughters, Mady (fiancé Trey Gibson) Ratermann of Suitland, MD and Mackenzie (friend Jordan Donaldson) Ratermann of Beckemeyer; siblings, Eric (Erin) Ratermann of Damiansville and Gina Ratermann of Breese; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Howard and Katy Wise of Greenville; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Trevor and Jamie Wise, Tiffani and Marc Ackermann, Kim Gan, Mike and Jalyn Huber, and Bev and Steve Darbyshire all of Greenville; nieces and nephews, Whitney (Doug) Netemeyer, Taylor (fiancé Logan Zimmermann) Ratermann, Ryker Ratermann, Dalton and Chase Wise, Jordan Neal, Jacob, Jordyn, Jaidyn, Josh, and Jayce Ackermann, Cameron and Clayton Gan, Brady and Danielle Huber, and Jeremy Darbyshire; and aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Kathy and Bob Huber; and grandparents, Alvin and Maxine, nee Foster, Hostmeyer and Lawrence and Eugenia, nee Eilers, Ratermann.

Greg graduated in 1988 from Central Community High School in Breese where he was a baseball (catcher) standout. He received a baseball scholarship and attended Kaskaskia College and later Greenville College where he graduated in 1992 with a bachelor’s degree in business. Rat later earned his master’s degree in elementary education from the University of Phoenix and formerly taught 5th and 6th grade, was the Athletic Director, and coached girls softball and basketball at Breese Elementary District #12 and also was a former basketball coach at Damiansville Elementary School. Most recently, Greg worked at Central Community High School in Breese, where he was the in school suspension monitor and an assistant softball coach. He truly enjoyed coaching and working with kids of all ages.

Rat spent many years coaching Mady and Mackenzie’s softball team when they played for the Trenton Thunder. During his free time, Greg enjoyed the outdoors, where he could be found hunting, fishing, or splitting wood in either Rod & Gun or in the timber near Posey.

Funeral Service will be Tuesday, October 30, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese with Deacon Linus Klostermann officiating. Interment will follow in St. John’s Cemetery in Breese.

Visitation will be Monday, October 29, 2018 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. and again on Tuesday, October 30, 2018 from 9:00-10:30 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to Residential Hospice, Siteman Cancer Center, or the Committee to Support Central (CSC) and will be received at the funeral home.

