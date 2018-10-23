Gregory Allen Boyd, age 59 of Carlyle, passed away at his home on Saturday, October 20, 2018.

Mr. Boyd is survived by his mother – Ruby Mary Boyd; his 6 sisters – Maurice Carter, Terry Hampton, Victoria Jones, Jacqueline Boyd, Amanda Boyd, and Robin Boyd; 2 daughters – Ciara Wright and Tammy Whalen; 2 sons – Poppy Wright and Bill Wright; many grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by a brother – Duane Boyd and a sister – Carolyn Boyd.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, October 24, 2018, at the Holy Garden of Prayer in Carlyle with Rev. Theodore Macon, officiating. Mr. Boyd will be laid to rest at 1:30 P.M. on Thursday, October 25, 2018, at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.