Harold J. Johnston, age 90 of Saint Louis, MO, died Friday, October 12, 2018, at Highland Health Care Center in Highland, IL.
He was born on Sunday, January 01, 1928, in Saint Louis, MO, the son of Herbert and Mabel (nee Farris) Johnston.
On Saturday, April 14, 1956, he married Donna Lee Johnston nee Burgman at Saint Louis, Missouri, who survives.
He was a member of Assumption Catholic Church (Mattis), St. Louis, MO; VFW Post 4223, St. Louis, MO; American Legion Post 162, Lemay, MO.
Harold was born at St. Louis, MO; grew up at Owensville, MO and graduated from Owensville High School. Graduated from Business College. Following graduation he helped with his grandfather’s farm until entering the US Army. He served as a Radio Operator from 1/10/46 to 7/15/47; and then returned as a paratrooper from 75/49 to 9/19/52. He was discharged as a Sergeant. He worked as a Finance Manager for American Finance Corporation in Maplewood, MO and was transferred to Atlanta, GA. He and his family moved to Florida where he started in the automotive business. He worked in Georgia for some 15 years and then moved back to St. Louis, MO in 2002. Harold loved sports. He participated in Senior Olympics (running events) and ran races (especially 5K). He enjoyed time with his grandchildren, long walks with his wife, and playing with his dog – Smokey.
Survivors include:
Wife – Donna Lee Johnston, Collinsville, IL
Daughter – Lynne (Ross) Carmody-Moyer, Satellite Beach, FL
Son – Michael F. (Marilyn) Johnston, Ocala, FL
Daughter – Lisa M. Johnston, Fresno, CA
Daughter-in-law – Sherri Turnbull (Widow of Mark), Eureka, MO
Grandchild – Henry (Significant Other – Lisa Smeltz) Short
Grandchild – Laura Short
Grandchild – Timothy Carmody
Grandchild – Rebecca Carmody
Grandchild – Rachelle M. (Jeremiah) Klotz, Collinsville, IL
Grandchild – Gregory J. (Jodie) Johnston
Grandchild – Matthew E. (Amanda) Johnston
Grandchild – Breanna L. (Significant Other-Mark Praprotnik) Johnston
Grandchild – Thomas Mueller
Step Grandchild – Malachi (Tammy) Bailey
Great Grandchild – Christian Carmody
Great Grandchild – Madison Short
Great Grandchild – Tieghan Short
Great Grandchild – Rileyn Short
Great Grandchild – Samatha Griebsch
Step Great Grandchild – Quinn Green
Great Grandchild – Matthew E. Johnston, Jr.
Great Grandchild – Henry J. Johnston
Step Great Grandchild – Lia Bailey
Step Great Grandchild – Aven Bailey
Great Grandchild – James Klotz
Great Grandchild – August J. Johnston
Great Grandchild – Mack Johnston (Twin)
Great Grandchild – Maizy Johnston (Twin)
Great Grandchild – Matthew Johnston, Jr.
Great Grandchild – Cooper Praprotnik
Brother – John T. Johnston, Greenville, TX.
He was preceded in death by:
Father – Herbert Johnston
Mother – Mabel Johnston, nee Farris
Daughter – Pamela A. Johnston
Daughter – Jill C. Mullen
Son – Mark J. Johnston
Step Grandchild – Sarah Carmody
Brother – Herbert F. Johnston
Brother – James Johnston.
Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.
Chapel Service will be at 11:30 AM on Friday, October 19, 2018, at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO, with Fr. Thomas Keller, Pastor, Assumption Catholic Church (Mattis), St. Louis, MO, officiating.
Interment will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO.
Memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warriors Project.