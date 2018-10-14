Harold J. Johnston, age 90 of Saint Louis, MO, died Friday, October 12, 2018, at Highland Health Care Center in Highland, IL.

He was born on Sunday, January 01, 1928, in Saint Louis, MO, the son of Herbert and Mabel (nee Farris) Johnston.

On Saturday, April 14, 1956, he married Donna Lee Johnston nee Burgman at Saint Louis, Missouri, who survives.

He was a member of Assumption Catholic Church (Mattis), St. Louis, MO; VFW Post 4223, St. Louis, MO; American Legion Post 162, Lemay, MO.

Harold was born at St. Louis, MO; grew up at Owensville, MO and graduated from Owensville High School. Graduated from Business College. Following graduation he helped with his grandfather’s farm until entering the US Army. He served as a Radio Operator from 1/10/46 to 7/15/47; and then returned as a paratrooper from 75/49 to 9/19/52. He was discharged as a Sergeant. He worked as a Finance Manager for American Finance Corporation in Maplewood, MO and was transferred to Atlanta, GA. He and his family moved to Florida where he started in the automotive business. He worked in Georgia for some 15 years and then moved back to St. Louis, MO in 2002. Harold loved sports. He participated in Senior Olympics (running events) and ran races (especially 5K). He enjoyed time with his grandchildren, long walks with his wife, and playing with his dog – Smokey.

Survivors include:

Wife – Donna Lee Johnston, Collinsville, IL

Daughter – Lynne (Ross) Carmody-Moyer, Satellite Beach, FL

Son – Michael F. (Marilyn) Johnston, Ocala, FL

Daughter – Lisa M. Johnston, Fresno, CA

Daughter-in-law – Sherri Turnbull (Widow of Mark), Eureka, MO

Grandchild – Henry (Significant Other – Lisa Smeltz) Short

Grandchild – Laura Short

Grandchild – Timothy Carmody

Grandchild – Rebecca Carmody

Grandchild – Rachelle M. (Jeremiah) Klotz, Collinsville, IL

Grandchild – Gregory J. (Jodie) Johnston

Grandchild – Matthew E. (Amanda) Johnston

Grandchild – Breanna L. (Significant Other-Mark Praprotnik) Johnston

Grandchild – Thomas Mueller

Step Grandchild – Malachi (Tammy) Bailey

Great Grandchild – Christian Carmody

Great Grandchild – Madison Short

Great Grandchild – Tieghan Short

Great Grandchild – Rileyn Short

Great Grandchild – Samatha Griebsch

Step Great Grandchild – Quinn Green

Great Grandchild – Matthew E. Johnston, Jr.

Great Grandchild – Henry J. Johnston

Step Great Grandchild – Lia Bailey

Step Great Grandchild – Aven Bailey

Great Grandchild – James Klotz

Great Grandchild – August J. Johnston

Great Grandchild – Mack Johnston (Twin)

Great Grandchild – Maizy Johnston (Twin)

Great Grandchild – Matthew Johnston, Jr.

Great Grandchild – Cooper Praprotnik

Brother – John T. Johnston, Greenville, TX.

He was preceded in death by:

Father – Herbert Johnston

Mother – Mabel Johnston, nee Farris

Daughter – Pamela A. Johnston

Daughter – Jill C. Mullen

Son – Mark J. Johnston

Step Grandchild – Sarah Carmody

Brother – Herbert F. Johnston

Brother – James Johnston.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Chapel Service will be at 11:30 AM on Friday, October 19, 2018, at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO, with Fr. Thomas Keller, Pastor, Assumption Catholic Church (Mattis), St. Louis, MO, officiating.

Interment will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warriors Project.