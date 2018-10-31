James A. Causey, Sr., 91, of Highland, IL, died Tuesday, October 30, 2018 at his residence.

James was born March 24, 1927 in Montgomery, AL. On August 14, 1948 he married Inez Powell in Montgomery, AL.

Jim was a member of the Highland VFW Post #5694 and American Legion-Lee Iten Post 439 in Highland. He served three years in the Army, four years in the Navy and four years in the Alabama National Guard. He participated in as many Veteran events as he could. Jim loved his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He will be missed by all who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Inez Causey; son, James A. Causey Jr.; brother, Grady Causey; and a sister, Julie.

He is survived by his son, Billy (Velma) Causey, Highland, IL; grandchildren, Matthew (Heather) Causey, Andrew (Anji) Causey, Steven (Lynsie) Causey; great grandchildren, William, Saxton & Laynie and Gabriel, Cole & Zoey; many Nieces and Nephews.

Memorials may be made to the Disabled American Veterans or Glenview Church of the Nazarene.

Visitation: Sunday, November 4, 2018, from 4:00 to 8:00 pm at Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL and Monday, November 5, 2018, from 9:00 to 11:00 am at Glenview Church of the Nazarene, Glen Carbon, IL.

Funeral Service: Monday, November 5, 2018, 11:00 am, Glenview Church of the Nazarene, Glen Carbon, IL.

Clergy: Pastor, Douglas Haynes

Interment: Highland City Cemetery

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.