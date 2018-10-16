Julius C. Munie, age 96 of Pierron, passed away at 3:50 p.m. Monday, October 15, 2018 at San Gabriel Memory Care in Highland where he had been a resident for 2 years.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 17, 2018 at the Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville with Linda Cope officiating. Interment will follow in Mt .Auburn Cemetery with Military honors. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. Wednesday until service time at Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home. For those who desire, memorials in Julius’s memory may be made to the San Gabriel Memory Care Center or to Hospice.

Julius Chatillion Munie, the son of Victor Munie and Martha Mary Chatillion Munie, was born on November 6, 1921 in Highland Hospital. Julius grew up in Pierron and attended St. Paul’s School there. Early in life he was a magazine salesman, dress cutter, and worked in a munition’s plant. Julius answered his country’s call by joining the United States Army on October 22, 1942 at Jefferson Barracks and rose to the rank of Sergeant, serving overseas under General Omar Bradley. Julius was in battles including the Normandy invasion, Northern France, Central Europe, Rhineland, and Ardenes. He was awarded 5 Bronze Service Stars for those campaigns and the Good Conduct Medal. He was honorably discharged on December 8, 1945 at Jefferson Barracks and returned to civilian life. Julius learned the welding trade and owned and operated Stainless Specialty Inc. in Pierron, working until age 88. The company is now operated by his son Victor.

Julius and Georgia W. Bailey were united in marriage in 1948 and enjoyed over 37 years together before her death on August 27, 1985. They are the parents of three children who survive: Martha (Mike) Sussenbach of Greenville, Linda (John) Cope of Greenville, Victor (Karen) Munie of Pierron, 9 grandchildren: Mary (John) Harnetiaux of Denver, Matthew (Jemma Heilmer) Radcliff of Edwardsville, Hannah Radcliff of Austin, TX, Nona (Robert) Westfall of Grand Rapids, Jonah (Andi) Cope of Hamel, Sarah Cope of Greenville, Nicole (Aaron) Rench of Edwardsville, Claire Munie of St. Jacob, Mitchell Munie of Pocahontas, step grandchildren: Allie (Troy) Hollencamp of Pierron, Eric (Tracey) Sussenbach of Mulberry Grove, 13 great-grandchildren: Zane, Ronan, Gambol, Jacob, Justin, Joshua, Luke, Elijah, Caleb, Lillia, Georgia, Rowan, Lincoln, and 3 step great-grandchildren: Harper, Reagan, and Rowdy.

Julius is preceded in death by his parents Victor and Martha Munie, and is the last of his generation being preceded in death by his sister Mary Long, brother Victor Munie, and sister Addie Lyons.