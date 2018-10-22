Junior L. Linenfelser, age 77 of Marine, IL, died Friday, October 19, 2018, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL.

He was born June 01, 1941, in Alhambra, IL, the son of Elmer and Myrtle (nee Owens) Linenfelser.

On March 21, 1964, he married Mildred E. “Millie” Lueker at Hamel, IL, who survives in Marine, IL .

He was a member of United Church of Christ of Marine. He was also a member of Marine Lion’s Club -friends of Rusty Rodz Car Club – Missouri Valley Model A Club; St. Louis Chapter.

Junior was born in Alhambra and attended Alhambra Grade School, and Highland High School. He worked as a mechanic for Molitor Motors in Collinsville prior to 1964 when he started operating the Shell Gas Station in Marine. The same year he and his wife purchased a Corn Dog Carnival Stand. In 1976 he purchased carnival rides and started Junior’s Amusements, which he and his wife operated for 25 years. (He also purchased a new “Hampton” ride the same year.) His family always helped operate the rides and food stands. In the 1990’s he purchased a car restoration business called “The Tire Kicker”. The Tire Kicker has many restored antique cars. Junior was involved in buying, selling & trading cars,. He enjoyed going to swap meets, car shows & carnivals – he never met a stranger. He had travelled the U.S. shows and car auctions. There was not a car that Junior couldn’t’t fix. A real handyman, he also built his own carnival rides. In 2012, Junior and Millie started Millie’s Dinner in Marine. Since 2005 he and his family have provided rides and food stands during the Fall at Relleke Pumpkin Patch in Pontoon Beach, IL.

Survivors include :

Wife – Mildred E. “Millie” Linenfelser, nee Lueker, Marine, IL

Daughter – Lisa A. (Paul) Neudecker, Marine, IL

Daughter – Sandy L. (James) Vosholler, Highland, IL

Son – Michial A. (Joan) Linenfelser, Troy, IL

Daughter – Krisitn K. (Eric) Deichmann, Marine, IL

Grandchild – Amanda C. (Kyle) Ogden, Tuscola, IL

Grandchild – Kayla A. (Zachary) Buckley, Arnold, MO

Grandchild – Troy J. Vosholler, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Jacob M. Linenfelser, Troy, IL

Grandchild – Liah F. Neudecker, Marine, IL

Grandchild – Trent A. Vosholler, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Zachary J. Linenfelser, Troy, IL

Grandchild – Austin E. Deichmann, Marine, IL

Grandchild – Alexavier J. Deichmann, Marine, IL

Great Grandchild – Emerson J. Ogden, Tuscola, IL

Sister – Velma J. Schope, Cedar Rapids, IA

Half Sister – Coleen Vantrease, Alton, IL

Sister In-law – Joyce A. Linenfelser, Highland, IL

He was preceded in death by :

Father – Elmer H. Linenfelser – Died 8/21/1963

Mother – Myrtle A.Linenfelser Collins,nee Owens-Died 8/29/1948

Step Mother – Martha B. Linenfelser, nee Borst – Died 5/13/1999

Brother – Nelson H. Linenfelser – Died 10/17/2006

Brother – Gene E. Linenfelser – Died 1/04/2013

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Wednesday, October 24, 2018, at United Church of Christ of Marine in Marine, IL and from 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Thursday, October 25, 2018, at United Church of Christ of Marine in Marine, IL.

Funeral Service will be at 10:00 AM on Thursday, October 25, 2018, at United Church of Christ of Marine in Marine, IL, with Rev. Philip H. Kershner and Rev. Joe Karge officiating.

Interment will be at Marine Cemetery in Marine, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to United Church of Christ of Marine – American Diabetes Association (for prescription assistance).