Karen Chin Zimmer, age 77 of Beckemeyer, passed away at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis on Wednesday, October 24, 2018.

Mrs. Zimmer was born in Tainan, Taiwan on August 30, 1941, a daughter of the late Lin and Jin (Chen) Tzer Yuan. She married Robert Zimmer on April 9, 1970, in Taiwan and he survives in Beckemeyer.

In addition to her husband Robert, Karen is also survived by her children – Heath Zimmer and Jason Zimmer; her grandchildren – Stormy Zimmer, Shawnee Zimmer, Alissa Zimmer and Tommy Zimmer; her siblings – Yu-Mian Lin, Li-Zhu Lin, An-Bang Lin, Yao-Sheng Lin, Jin-Xia Lin, and Hui-Huang Lin; and a sister-in-law – Joan Cunningham.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother – Rui-Rong Lin.

Karen worked as a barber while living in Taiwan and moved to Beckemeyer in 1970. She loved working in her flower garden and spending time with her grandchildren. Karen was a member of St. Anthony’s Parish in Beckemeyer.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 A.M. on Monday, October 29, 2018, at St. Anthony’s Church in Beckemeyer with Fr. Chuck Tuttle, officiating. Interment will follow at St. Anthony’s Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Zieren Funeral Home in Carlyle on Sunday, October 28 from 3:00 – 6:00 P.M. and on Monday morning from 8:00 – 9:30 A.M.

Expressions of sympathy in memory of Karen are suggested to the Arthritis Foundation and will be received at Zieren Funeral Home. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.ZierenFuneralHome.com.