Kristina J. “Tina” Keirn, age 58 of Highland, IL, died Thursday, October 25, 2018, at Highland Health Care Center in Highland, IL.

She was born on April 10, 1960, in Whittier, CA, the daughter of Donald W. and Jo Ann (nee Bolin).

Tina was born in Whittier, CA and grew up in Northern California. She earned a Bachelors of Arts Degree in Industrial Arts from Fresno State University. In 1988 she started working at a company which later became B-Line in Oakland, CA. She transferred to Reno, NV and then to Highland, IL. For a short time she worked for B-Line in Denver CO and came back to Highland, IL. She worked for B-Line Eaton for 30 years in customer service. She enjoyed crafts, cooking, scrapbooking, needle point, music, had a great interest in following politics and had a great enthusiasm for watching films.

Survivors include :

Father & Step Mother – Donald W. (Christine nee Cieslik) Keirn, Hailey, ID

Brother – Tim W. (Kathleen) Keirn, Long Beach, CA

Nephew – Peter Max Keirn, Brooklyn, NY

Friend – Dawn Zobrist, Highland, IL

Friend – Darla Smilek, Highland, IL

Friend – Sue Messerli, Highland, IL

She was preceded in death by :

Mother – Jo Ann Keirn nee Bolin – Died 4/21/1999

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Celebration of Life will be held at E.L. Flanagan’s 2635 Plaza Drive in Highland, IL on November 10, 2018 from 1:00 – 3:00 PM.

Interment will be at a later date at Hailey Cemetery in Hailey, ID.

Memorial contributions may be made to Planned Parenthood – American Cancer Society – Sierria Club.