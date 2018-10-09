Marcella T. “Sally” Benhoff, age 92, of Germantown and formerly of Breese and Highland, died Sunday, October 7, 2018 at her residence.

She was born July 6, 1926 in Aviston, a daughter of the late Henry and Mary, nee Alberternst, Grapperhaus.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Wilbert “Benny” Benhoff, whom she married June 28, 1948 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Beckemeyer and he died April 26, 2000; an infant son, Mark Raymond Benhoff; siblings, Gene Grapperhaus and his wife Helen, Arnold Grapperhaus and his wives Jeanette and Lorraine, Del Kreke and her husband Ray, Johnny Grapperhaus, and Benny Grapperhaus; and brothers-in-law, Herb Laux, Otto Tebbe, Louie LaRosa, Leander Benhoff, and Alfred Benhoff.

Surviving are her children, Mary (David) Langenhorst and Rickey Benhoff all of Germantown; grandchildren, Kelly (Moises) Cuneo, Jason (Terra) Tebbe, Melissa (Dave) Huckleberry, and Brent (Tina) Tebbe; great-grandchildren, Alexander and Gabriella Cuneo, Benjamin Tebbe, Brody and Hannah Huckleberry; siblings, Johanna Laux of Carlyle, Raymond (Cynthia) Grapperhaus of Beckemeyer, Larry (Margie) Grapperhaus of Pekin, Ralph (Reva) Grapperhaus of Carlyle, and Hank (Jeannie) Grapperhaus of Breese; sisters-in-law, Marcella Grapperhaus of Breese, Helen Tebbe of Breese, Mary Louise LaRosa of Gillespie, Corrine Benhoff of Kenosha, WI, and Marge Benhoff of St. Louis; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Sally was homemaker and a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown and the Highland VFW Post 5694 Auxiliary. She was a past member of St. Paul Catholic Church in Highland, Daughters of Isabella in Highland, and the Breese American Legion Post 252 Auxiliary.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, October 13, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown with Fr. James Buerster and Deacon Rich Bagby presiding. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Highland at a later date.

Visitation will be Friday, October 12, 2018 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. and again on Saturday, October 13, 2018 from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Germantown.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to the donor’s choice and will be received at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.mossfuneralhome.com