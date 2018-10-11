Marian M. Ambuehl, age 94, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma died on Sunday, July 29, 2018 at the Autumn Leaves of Southwest Oklahoma City, Oklahoma City, OK.

Mrs. Ambuehl was born on April 16, 1924 at Highland, IL, a daughter of the late Albert Jacob Meffert (DOD 8/16/78) and Arline Emma Meffert, nee Wiesemeyer (DOD 12/29/73).

Marian graduated from Highland High School in 1942. She married Samuel Rno Ambuehl at the Grantfork Evangelical and Reformed Church, Grantfork, IL on May 18, 1946. She had worked as a Teller at the First National Bank of Highland and later at the Springfield Marine Bank in Springfield, IL. Sam, Marian and their family lived on a farm in Madison County, Illinois until 1966; they moved into Highland in 1966 and to Springfield in 1974. In 1981, she and Sam retired and moved to Sun City West, Arizona, where they enjoyed entertaining and cooking for company, friends and family. After Sam’s death, she moved to Oklahoma City, Oklahoma in 2009.

Marian is survived by her son, Alan W. (Linda) Ambuehl, Oklahoma City and daughter, Tracy (Mark) Swanson, Charlotte, NC. Additional survivors include: brother-in-law Dave Pagan, Grantfork, IL; sister-in-law Nancy Meffert, Greenville, IL; grandchildren – Alexander “Alex” (Katie) Ambuehl, Wichita, KS; Lindsey Swanson (Jeffrey) Mighion, Kent, OH; Daniel (Brittany Pritchett) Ambuehl, San Antonio, TX; great grandchildren – Jakob Storey, Eloise Ambuehl, Desmond “Desi” Ambuehl and Lillian Mighion; nieces – Debbie Meffert, Peggy Meffert (Randy) Haukap, Donna Meffert (David) Munie, Norene Nungesser (Keith) Koch, nephews – Marius Nungesser, Dale Nungesser, Roger (Bonnie) Nungesser, Curtis (Chris) Nungesser, John Pagan; great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins also survive.

Mrs. Ambuehl was preceded by her husband, Sam R. Ambuehl (DOD 10/11/05), brothers Delmar W. (DOD 10/01/12) and Eugene A. “Gene” Meffert (DOD 8/26/12); sisters-in-law – Betty Jane Augustin (DOD 8/26/88), Geraldine Wildhaber Meffert (DOD 9/17/95), Myrin A. Meffert, Ethel Ambuehl Nungesser (DOD 12/18/76), Evalyn Ambuehl Schwarz (DOD 8/8/95), Donnie Ambuehl Pagan (DOD 2/8/01, nieces – Marlene “Sis” Nungesser Goestenkors (DOD 4/4/18), Nina Nungesser Hosto (DOD 4/28/92); great-nephews and cousins also preceded.

A Private Interment will be held on Saturday, October 20, 2018 at Highland City Cemetery, Highland, IL.

A Celebration of Marian’s Life will be held on Saturday, October 20, 2018 at the Grantfork Senior Center, #5 Rock Street, Grantfork, IL from 12:00 noon until 4:00 p.m. A Buffet Meal will be served at 12:30 p.m. at the Center.

Contributions in her honor may be made to: The Friends of the R. H. Johnson Library, 13801 West Meeker Blvd., Sun City, AZ 85375 (623) 544-6130.

Louis Latzer Memorial Public Library, 1001 9th Street, Highland, IL 62249 (618) 654-5066.

All contributions my be made in care of: Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home, P.O. Box 187, Highland, IL 62249 (618) 654-2133.