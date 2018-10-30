Mary O. Balke

Mary O. (nee Strunk) Balke, 84, of Highland, IL, died Friday, October 26, 2018, at her residence.

Mary was born December 6, 1933, to Howard and Marie (nee Kirch) Strunk, in Granite City, IL. On May 19, 1956, she married William Balke at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Mitchell, IL.

She was a member of St. Cecelia Catholic Church in Glen Carbon, IL. She also was a member of the Daughters of Isabella.

Mary was a floral designer at the age of 18. She traveled the country designing and learning different floral arrangements. She owned Petite Floral in Highland, IL, then worked at Forget-Me-Knot Florist until the age of 80.

She is survived by her Caregivers, Kathleen (Jim) McDermott, Highland, IL, and Colleen McDermott, Highland, IL; Grandchildren, Cesar Garcia, Andrea Garcia, and Natalie Garcia; Son-in-Law, Otavio Garcia.

She was preceded in death by her Parents, Howard and Marie Strunk; Husband, William Balke.

Memorials may be to Mater Dei Catholic High School or Highland Animal Shelter.

Visitation: Friday, November 2, 2018, from 9:00 to 10:00 am, at St. Cecelia Catholic Church, Glen Carbon, IL.

Memorial Service: Friday, November 2, 2018, 10:00 am, at St. Cecelia Catholic Church, Glen Carbon, IL.

Clergy: Fr. Patrick Gibbons

Interment: Sunset Hill Cemetery, Glen Carbon, IL.

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.