Melvern C. “Mel” Noll, age 85 of Marine, IL, died Monday, October 29, 2018, at Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Highland, IL.

He was born on June 17, 1933, in Saint Jacob, IL, the son of Alvin and Edna (nee Faitz) Noll.

On April 29, 2006, he married Katheryn Evelyne Christian at Highland, IL and she survives .

He was a member of Saint Jacob United Church of Christ. He was also a member of St. Jacob Lion’s Club (Life Member); American Legion Post #439, Highland, IL (Life Member); and V.F.W. #5694, Highland, IL.

Mel was born south of St. Jacob, IL on the family farm where he grew up. He helped on the farm until entering the United States Army with duty in Germany for 2 years from 1948 – 1950. He returned and he helped on the family farm. He operated St. Jacob Bulk and Bag Feed Service, Z-4 Car Wash in Highland, Lebanon, New Baden and Marine. He drove for Horn Trucking, Reed News Service, G & S Trucking and drove a bus for Laidlaw. He also owned and operated Funland in Highland for over 20 years. He built and operated Con-Rick Apartments in Marine, IL and ran a “Bobcat” service for a number of years. He helped his wife operate the Parkview Cafe in Marine, IL. On Jan. 5, 2000 he witnessed the most creditable UFO sighting in the US, with multi confirmations from police and others. He received nationwide coverage of his sighting and a show was broadcast on the Discovery Channel about his experience. “Melvern Noll” became an instant Google search hit.He loved to “play” on his Bobcat and enjoyed driving any type of vehicle. He liked reading the paper and watching FOX News.

Survivors include :

Wife – Katheryn E. “Kathy” Noll nee Christian, Marine, IL

Son – Rick L. (Cheryl) Noll, Alhambra, IL

Daughter – Connie L. (Brian) Duncan, Highland, IL

Step Son – Michael H. Floyd, Alhambra, IL

Grandchild – Joshua L. (Megan) Noll, Swansea, IL

Grandchild – Jade A. (Jonathan) Bohannon, Alhambra, IL

Grandchild – Emily D. Duncan, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Katelyn E. Duncan, Highland, IL

First Wife – Ann M. Noll, nee Nobs, Marine, IL

Brother – Alvin “Red” Noll, Saint Jacob, IL

Sister – Marlene J. Dickerson, Highland, IL

He was preceded in death :

Father – Alvin H. Noll – Died 5/05/1984

Mother – Edna E. Noll, nee Faitz – Died 8/07/1986

Brother – Gilbert H. Noll – Died 1/23/1990

Sister – Cleora Cornelia Horn-Burton – Died 2/02/1989

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Sunday, November 04, 2018, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 8:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Monday, November 05, 2018, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Service/Mass will be at 11:00 AM on Monday, November 05, 2018, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL, with Rev. Matt Embry officiating.

Interment will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO at 12:30 PM in Monday.