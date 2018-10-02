Nina M. Maroon Compton Hill, age 87 of Greenville, passed away at 12:03 p.m. Monday, October 1, 2018 at her home in Greenville.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 5, 2018 at the Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home . Friends may call from 10 a.m. Friday until service time. For those who desire memorials may be made to her family. Interment will follow in Smith Grove Cemetery.

Nina May Maroon, the daughter of Vallee Maroon and Ethel Delay Maroon Etcheson, was born on September 7, 1931 in Greenville. Nina was raised by Homer Etheson from the age of one here in Greenville. Nina Worked at the Mulberry Grove Shelter Care and in Vandalia. Nina lived in Nokomis for 32 years returning to Greenville in 1989.

Nina and Charles Compton were united in marriage on September 10, 1947 at the Bond County Court House and had four children of whom two survive: Michael Gene (Dianah) Compton of O’Fallon, MO, and Betty Lou Compton of Greenville and Nancy’s husband Edward Clay Smith of Highland. Nina is preceded in death by their children Nancy Jo Hoffman Smith on December 9, 2011, and Barbara May Compton on December 7, 1950. Nina is survived by grandchildren: Cathy (Ron) Compton, Connie (Larry) Carey, Ed (Jodi) Hoffmann, Charles Hoffmann, Katie, Samantha, Sophia, Joseph, Allison, Thomas, and Isabelle, and great-grandchildren: Athena, Michael, Ashley, Cody, Johnny, Jinny, and Melissa

Nina and George Byron Hill Sr. were united in marriage on July 19, 1967 at the Lutheran Church in Hillsboro and they enjoyed over 27 years together before his death on April 13, 1995. They are the parents of their son George Byron Hill Jr. who passed away on January 25, 2009.

Nina is one of six siblings: Charles Eugene Maroon, Melvin Edward Maroon, William Donald Etheson, Robert Earl Etheson, and Valee Maroon.