Patricia L. “Pat” Singler, age 73 of Highland, IL, died Sunday, October 28, 2018, at Saint Elizabeth Hospital in O Fallon, IL.

She was born on Wednesday, January 10, 1945, in Litchfield, IL, the daughter of Lawrence and Esther (nee Singler) O’Malley.

On Saturday, October 31, 1964, she married Terry L. Singler at Nokomis, IL, who passed away on Saturday, August 22, 1987.

She was a member of Saint Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL; former member of St. Jerome’s Catholic Church, Troy, IL.

Patricia was born at Litchfield and grew up in Nokomis, IL. She graduated from Nokomis High School class of 1962. She lived in Collinsville, Caseyville and Troy, IL for the last 30 years. She was a graduate of St. John’s School of Nursing, Springfield, IL in 1965. Had worked at several hospitals in the area, Anderson Hospital for 11 years before retiring on 2010. She loved to read, especially mystery stories. She enjoyed sewing for years, gardening, puzzles and being Eucharistic Minister. She was a volunteer for Meals-on-Wheels.

Survivors include:

Son – Tim L. (Linda) Singler, Highland, IL

Daughter – Kelly L. (Dale) Huelsmann, Troy, IL

Grandchild – Mariah C. (Significant Other-David Hammond) Singler, St. Louis, MO

Grandchild – Cameron S. Singler, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Marlee L. Singler, Edwardsville, IL

Grandchild – Brenden D. Huelsmann, Troy, IL

Grandchild – Joshua D. Huelsmann, Troy, IL

Sister – Lois Ann (Jerry) Schwarm, Litchfield, IL

Sister-in-law – Alice Holthaus, Nokomis, IL.

She was preceded in death by:

Husband – Terry Lynn Singler – Died 08/22/1987

Father – Lawrence A. “Hap” O’Malley

Mother – Esther E. O’Malley, nee Singler

Brother – Marion L. O’Malley – Died 01/24/1961

Brother – Ernest F. “Ernie” O’Malley – Died 09/25/2000

Sister – Mary Lou Keller – Died 03/09/2016.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 8:30 AM to 9:30 AM on Saturday, November 03, 2018, at Saint Paul Catholic Church in Highland, IL.

Funeral Mass will be at 9:30 AM on Saturday, November 03, 2018, at Saint Paul Catholic Church in Highland, IL, with Rev. Fr. Pat G. Jakel, Pastor, St. Paul Catholic Church, officiating.

Interment will be at St. John The Baptist Catholic Cemetery, Troy, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Catholic Church.