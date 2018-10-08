Phyllis I. Bird, 92, of Pocahontas, IL died Wednesday, October 3, 2018, at Hitz Memorial Home, Alhambra, IL.

Phyllis was born September 20, 1926, to Manuel and Jenny (nee Washburn) Ammann in Pocahontas, IL. On May 22, 1946, she married Arthur M. Bird in Pocahontas, IL.

Phyllis was a member of Pocahontas United Methodist Church, where she was very active, and a member of the Bond County Home Extension. She was the owner/operator of A & B Market in Pocahontas, IL which she purchased from her father. Phyllis loved to cook. She loved her family very much, and will be missed by all.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Manuel and Jenny Ammann; husband, Arthur M. Bird; son, Donald E. Bird; sister, Marilyn Fountain.

She is survived by her children, Donald M. (Sandra) Bird, Maricopa, AZ, Gary L. Bird, Pocahontas, IL; grandchildren, Lisa Ingram, Donald M. (Amanda) Bird II, Melissa Boles, Kathleen Cross, Christopher R. (Kimberly) Bird, Brittany (Jeremy) Morris; 13 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; sisters, Beverly Simmonds, Macon, MS, Sharon (Clarence) Obermark, Greenville,IL; many nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to the Pocahontas United Methodist Church or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

Visitation: Thursday, October 11, 2018, from 4:00 to 8:00 pm at Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas, IL and Friday, October 12, 2018, from 10:00 to 10:30 am at United Methodist Church, Pocahontas, IL.

Funeral Service: Friday, October 12, 2018, 10:30 am, United Methodist Church, Pocahontas, IL.

Clergy: Rev. Ray Snider, Pastor, United Methodist Church, Pocahontas, IL.

Interment: Robinson Cemetery.

Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas, IL