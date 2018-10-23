Robert “Bo” Arvin, age 27, passed away at his sister’s home in Carlyle on Saturday, October 20, 2018. Bo lived in Colorado Springs, Colorado, working at the Air Force Academy until recently when he moved back home due to complications from a radioactive spider bite that led to years of crime fighting and numerous battles with a nefarious criminal named cancer, who plagued Bo throughout his life. Many will know him best as Spider-Man and thank him for his many years of service protecting us. His family and friends knew him only as a kind and loving friend, brother, and son who would do anything for the ones he loved and always knew the right things to say (even if it was wildly inappropriate). Bo was a man of incredible character and immense generosity. He was always sharing his possessions, his humor, his time, and his love with others. He showed people they could be themselves and accepted them for who they were. Bo went by many names, lived many lives in the video games he played and inspired many people by being a hero greater than the superheroes he loved to watch.

Some of those inspired by his greatness of character and love were his parents, Matthew and Joann (Kahre) Sugg, his siblings, Megan Arvin, Casey (Andy) Newcombe, and Grace Sugg; as well and his nieces and nephew, Harper, Brayden, and Teagan Newcombe. His grandparents, Gwen Kahre and Robert and Patricia Sugg were also in awe of their strong and fighting grandson. He had many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends that have been with him in the last weeks and months as he continued to fight injustice in Colorado and Illinois. He had a welcoming party in Heaven that consisted of grandpa Pastor Robert Kahre, uncle Bruce Kahre, and paternal grandparents from Kentucky.

His battles with cancer began long ago while he was still attending high school at Christ our Rock Lutheran High School. This was a special place for him as it was the place where his band of sidekicks (brothers) was formed. These men, Jared (Megan), Jamie (Amanda), Ryan, Danny, Jake, Jon, Adam, “Dorian” Nathan (Keatyn), “Samuel” Ben, Nate (Becca), Trevor, were with Bo through every battle and every joy. Their brotherhood was strong and continued to fortify as these boys became men and hundreds of miles separated their friendship that never wavered.

This was the person that Bo was. A person to bring people together and raise people up. A person to brighten a room of darkness through kindness and laughter. A person to add a level of seriousness when the situation called for it. A person that was always the life of the party and in true fashion, has requested just that, a party. Visitation will be held at Zieren Funeral Home in Carlyle on Friday, October 26, 2018, from 4:00 – 6:00 P.M. A memorial service will be held at Christ Our Rock Lutheran High School in Centralia on Saturday, October 27, 2018, at 2:00 P.M. Following the service, there will be a PARTY to celebrate his life and further details will follow.

In lieu of other gifts, share a dozen chocolate donuts and eat a bowl of ice cream, it is what he would have wanted. Donations can be made to the Bo Arvin Benefit Fund that will be used to establish a foundation in his honor. Online condolences may be shared with his family by visiting www.ZierenFuneralHome.com.

Heartfelt thanks and gratitude to all who have supported during this time including the family at HSHS Hospice that cared for Bo as if he were their own.