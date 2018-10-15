Robert J. Oravec, age 83 of Highland, IL, died Sunday, October 14, 2018, at Saint Elizabeth Hospital in O Fallon, IL.

He was born October 21, 1934, in Fairmont City, IL, the son of John and Sophie (nee Hytla) Oravec, Sr.

On April 26, 1958, he married Joyce A. Widman at St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL. She passed away on January 11, 2018.

He was a member of Saint Paul Catholic Church.

Bob was born in Fairmont City, IL and attended Holy Rosary Catholic School in Fairmont City, IL. His family moved to Pierron, IL and he helped with the family farm. He had worked for Locke Stove Co. in Washington Park, IL for many years. He and his brother made furniture and wood working projects for area customers. He was still working prior to his hospitalization. He and his wife lived at Lakeland Terrace, in Highland, IL in the early 1980’s and had lived on 14th Street. Tuesday nights were reserved for visits to the Queen.

Survivors include :

Daughter – Linda J. (Steve) Rezabek, Highland, IL

Daughter – Laurie A. (Jay) Hoffman, Belleville, IL

Daughter – Lisa M. (Michael) Wenos, Maryville, IL

Grandchild – Nicole L. (Brian) Fuehne, Trenton, IL

Grandchild – Jason M. (Jenny) Rezabek, Lake Saint Louis, MO

Grandchild – Matthew S. Rezabek, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Emily A. (Kyle) Stigler, Fairview Heights, IL

Grandchild – Katelyn M. (Kevin) Letourneau, Chicago, IL

Grandchild – Sean M. (Fiancee Morgan Wilson) Wenos, Maryland Heights, MO

Grandchild – Taylor L. (Fiance Shane Nicks) Wenos, Owensville, MO

Grandchild – Collin J. Wenos, Maryville, IL

Great Grandchild – Grace A. Fuehne, Trenton, IL

Great Grandchild – Jackson P. Fuehne, Trenton, IL

Great Grandchild – Piper J. Fuehne, Trenton, IL

Great Grandchild – Cole M. Rezabek, Lake Saint Louis, MO

Great Grandchild – McKenna K. Rezabek, Lake Saint Louis, MO

Great Grandchild – Weston C. Stigler, Fairview Heights, IL

Brother – John J. (Peggy) Oravec, Jr., Highland, IL

Sister – Betty J. (William) Schwend, Highland, IL

He was preceded in death by :

Father – John Joseph Oravec, Sr. – Died 7/5/2006

Mother – Sophie Mary Oravec, nee Hytla – Died 7/2/2003

Wife – Joyce A. Oravec, nee Widman – Died 1/11/2018

Sister – Joanne M. Harpstrite – Died 12/7/2015

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Wednesday, October 17, 2018, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 8:00 AM to 9:30 AM on Thursday, October 18, 2018, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM on Thursday, October 18, 2018, at Saint Paul Catholic Church in Highland, IL, with Rev. Msgr. David L. Peters officiating.

Interment will be at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul School Educational Foundation or (WSA) Williams Syndrome Association.