Steven E. Ficker, Sr., 55, of Highland, IL, died Sunday, October 21, 2018, at Barnes Jewish Hospital, surrounded by his family.

Steven was born January 18, 1963, to Richard and Phyllis (nee Flaugher) Ficker, Sr. in Granite City, IL. On March 31, 1984, he married Michelle Jenness at St. Elizabeth Church, in Granite City, IL.

Steve was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus, Highland, Steele City Bass Masters, and coached football and baseball for his sons’ teams.

Actions speak louder than words and the best way to teach is to live your teachings and lead by example. Steve taught his family what a decent, godly man should be by living each and every day in the pursuit of perfection. He had many topics: love, selflessness, generosity, kindness, but above all, he taught that we have this one life, we ought to find joy in everything. Having fun was a priority in every aspect of life. Even in tough times, make it a point to find some joy. In his final days, determined to find the joy, Steve kept his plans to attend Kyleigh’s wedding and join his brother and friends for a weekend at the lake. The anticipation of fun kept his spirit alive and well through the toughest of times. He said it was his honor to teach us all that was important to him. He passed knowing that he had attained his life’s goal.

He was preceded in death by his Grandparents.

He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Michelle Ficker, Highland, IL; parents, Richard and Phyllis Ficker Sr., Granite City, IL; children, Steven Ficker Jr., Denver, CO, Joel (Kayla) Ficker, Byrnes Mill, MO, Rose Ficker, Highland, IL; granddaughter, Penelope “PJ” Ficker; brothers, Rick (Tina) Ficker, Edwardsville, IL, Rob (Christine) Ficker, Granite City, IL; many nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to the Highland Quarterback Club or Steel City Bassmasters Charities.

Visitation: Thursday, October 25, 2018, from 4:00 to 8:00 pm and Friday, October 26, 2018, from 8:00 to 9:30 am at Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.

Mass of Christian Burial: Friday, October 26, 2018, 10:00 am, St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL.

Clergy: Fr. Pat Jakel, Pastor, St. Paul Catholic Church.

Interment: St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery at a later date.

