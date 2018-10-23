Wesley Dean Conner, 54, of Vandalia, IL passed away at 9:11 AM, Monday, October 22, 2018 at St John’s Hospital in Springfield.

A memorial service in honor of Mr. Conner will be held at 7:00 PM, Friday, October 26, 2018 at Hohlt & File Funeral Home, Vandalia with Gary Chappel officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 5:00 PM- 7:00 PM on Friday. Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com

Wesley Dean Conner was born on June 10, 1964 in Pana, IL, the son of Charles Wayne Conner and Phyllis Jean (Bunyard) Combs. Wes was an over-the-road truck driver and a member of the Vandalia Moose Lodge #1447.

He is survived by his father, Charles Conner of Mulberry Grove; mother, Phyllis and husband, Ronald Combs of North Naples, FL; brother, Michael Stephen Combs of Naples, FL; niece, Abigail Kennedy Combs of Naples, FL; and many other relatives and close friends.