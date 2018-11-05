Barbara Jean Maroon passed away at 6:06 a.m. Sunday, November 4th 2018 at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon, Illinois.

The visitation will be held Thursday, November 8th at Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home from 10:00 am – 1:00 pm. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm.

Memorials in Barbara’s memory may to be made to the Bond County Humane Society.

Barbara Jean Maroon the daughter of Larrry C. Maroon and Norma Jean Wielber Maroon, was born on July 26, 1967 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese. She grew up in Greenville, attended the local schools and graduated from Greenville High School in 1985. Barbara attended St. Louis Christian College then Greenville College where she received her Biology and Psychocology degree in 1992. Barbara then entered veterinary school at New York State University and later at St. Kitts in the Caribbean’s. She did her clinical’s at Stillwater Oklahoma and received her D.V.M. degree in 1996. Barbara worked for Dr. Stanford in Bridgeton, then for 10 years in Creve Couer, MO. Returning home she was Supervisor at the Bond County Humane Society for several years. Barbara enjoyed scrap booking, photography and ancestry research.

Barbara is survived by her parents Larry and Jean Maroon.

Barbara was a member of the First Christian Church and is now a member of the Pocahontas Baptist Church.