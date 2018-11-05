Burnell L. Kapp, age 85 of Highland, IL, died Friday, November 02, 2018, at Highland Health Care Center in Highland, IL.

He was born May 27, 1933, in Highland, IL, the son of Emil and Ella (nee Holzinger) Kapp.

He was a member of American Legion Post #439 Highland; Local Union at B-Line Systems.

Burnell was born at Highland; attended Buckeye School. He worked for B-Line Systems, in the plant as a custodian from February 1979 to April 2005. He served in the United State Army from 9/8/1954 to 8/24/1955 with duty in Japan for 6 months. In early years he worked 6 1/2 years at Lacede Steel then Helvetia Township. He also farmed and had a large garden. He enjoyed playing slot machines, playing cards, playing softball for many years, and rabbit hunting. He always felt he was a farmer at heart.

Survivors include :

Nieces and Nephews – Numerous

He was preceded in death by :

Father – Emil M. Kapp – Died 9/7/1962

Mother – Ella R. (nee Holzinger) Begemann Kapp – Died 1/4/1970

Half Brother – Joseph A. Kapp – Died 3/23/1950

Half Brother – Louis H. Kapp (twin) – Died 4/29/1919

Half Brother – Leo B. Kapp – Died 12/2/1994

Half Brother – Carl C. Kapp – Died 4/9/1994

Half Sister – Louise C. Ketchum (twin) – Died 4/5/1959

Half Sister – Dorothy C. Voudrie – Died 9/29/1997

Half Sister – Evelyn M. Schleper – Died 12/16/2004

Half Sister – Viola B. “Vi” Schneider – Died 4/1/2002

Half Sister – Helen Mersinger Vieth – Died 10/20/2011

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Friday, November 09, 2018, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL .

Funeral Service will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, November 09, 2018, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL, with Father Pat Jakel officiating.

Interment will be at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Highland Animal Shelter.