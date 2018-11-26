Carolyn Sue “Gumby” Cook, age 78, of Grantfork, IL passed away Wednesday, November 21, 2018 at her home. Private family services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions are suggested to The Master Gardeners Program, Edwardsville, IL Chapter or The Grantfork United Church of Christ

Carolyn “Gumby” was born November 17, 1940 in Vandalia, IL to Rosalie (Roberts) Darnell. She married Donnie Lee Cook on May 17, 1959 in Vandalia, IL. He died June 15, 2018. She is survived by her children Terri Potthast of Collinsville, IL, Mike Cook of Marine, IL, and Linda Lurkins of Highland, IL. She is also survived by brother Joe (Barbara) Darnell of Vandalia, IL along with five grandchildren, Andy Potthast, Jessica Freeman, Tracy McEvers, Tucker Lurkins, and Taylor Lurkins and six great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband and a daughter Shelby Miller.

She grew up in Vandalia, IL and graduated from Vandalia High School. She and her husband moved to Grantfork after their marriage where they raised their family. She was a master gardener and a loving mom. She also refereed volleyball for years.