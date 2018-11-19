Dicksie C. Heidbrink, age 83 of Hamel, IL, died Friday, November 16, 2018, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL.

She was born on August 01, 1935, in Hamel, IL, the daughter of Dietrich and Edythe (nee Best) Kessman.

On June 14, 1959, she married David Daniel Heidbrink who passed away November 3, 2015.

She was a member of Saint Paul Lutheran Church. She was also a member of St. Paul Lutheran Choir and St. Paul Lutheran Hand Bell Choir.

Dicksie was born at Hamel, IL and attended St. Paul Lutheran Grade School. She graduated from Edwardsville High School and attained an Associate’s Degree in teaching. She taught school in Blytheville, AR; Olney, IL and Collinsville, IL. She was bookkeeper for her husbands family business’ including Kessman Tank Service and others. She also worked as a bookkeeper for the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod for 20 years. She was very instrumental with the youth gatherings for the Lutheran Church MO Synod. She and her husband enjoyed trips to Branson, MO and spending time with her family. She especially liked shopping trips with her granddaughters.

Survivors include :

Son – Douglas L. (Nancy) Heidbrink, Alhambra, IL

Son – Brian H. (Dawn) Heidbrink, Glen Carbon, IL

Grandchild – Katie L. (Brady) Quade, Pocahontas, IL

Grandchild – Kelsey J. (Barry) Quade, St. Jacob, IL

Grandchild – Randi M. (Chris) Hummel, Glen Carbon, IL

Great Grandchild – Hailey J. Quade

Great Grandchild – James D. Quade

Great Grandchild – Sheldon L. Quade

Great Grandchild – Makenna J. Quade

Great Grandchild – Wells H. Hummel

Sister In-law – Judith A. Kessman, Hamel, IL

Sister In-law – Shirley Heidbrink, Staunton, IL

She was preceded in death by :

Father – Dietrich H. Kessman – Died 1/5/1961

Mother – Edyth M. Kessman, nee Best – Died 1/23/1964

Husband – David D. Heidbrink – Died 11/3/2015

Brother – Loren P. Kessman – Died 3/20/2018

Brother-in-law – George Heidbrink

Arrangements are being handled by Dauderman Mortuary in Hamel, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Monday, November 19, 2018, at Dauderman Mortuary in Hamel, IL and from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM, at Saint Paul Lutheran Church in Hamel, IL.

Funeral service will be at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, November 20, 2018, at Saint Paul Lutheran Church in Hamel, IL, with Rev. Benjamin Ball officiating.

Interment will be at Saint Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Hamel, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church or Hamel Fire Dept.