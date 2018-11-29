Dorothy A. McCluskey

Dorothy Amelea McCluskey, 94, of Springfield, IL, formerly Coffeen, IL, passed away on Tuesday, November 27, 2018 at 6:05 p.m. in Springfield, IL. Visitation will be held Friday, November 30, 2018 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Toberman Dean Funeral Home, Coffeen, IL. Funeral Services for Mrs. McCluskey will be held on Saturday, December 1, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Pastor Paul Rose, Associate Pastor of Calvary Chuch, Springfield, IL will officiate. Burial will take place in Mt. Moriah Cemetery, Coffeen, IL.

Mrs. McCluskey was born on July 26, 1924, in Grantsburg, IL Pope County, to the late Albert W. & Inez (Phelps) Schmidt. She was raised by her aunt and uncle. Mrs. McCluskey was a graduate of Joppa High School, Joppa, IL, and worked as a pre-school teacher at Calvary Temple Church, Springfield, IL. She lived in Springfield, IL, and Coffeen, IL. She married William G. McCluskey on July 28, 1942 at Cape Girardeau, MO. He proceded on November 28, 1998. Mrs. McCluskey attended Calvary Temple Church, Springfield, IL, and New Assembly of God, Coffeen, IL. She loved to read the bible and pray. Mrs. McCluskey listened to Jimmy Swaggart, and loved her cat.

Mrs. McCluskey is survived by five children, Jerry (Wife Kelli) McCluskey, Neogo, IL, Larry (Wife Shirley) McCluskey, Springfield, IL, Glinda Burry, Effingham, IL, Linda (Husband Bud) Eller, Greenville, IL, and Judy (Husband Don) Eyman, Mulberry Grove, IL; sixteen grandchildren; and twenty-five great grandchildren.

Mrs. McCluskey was also proceded in death by one brother, Robert Schmidt, and three grandchildren.

Memorials may be given to the family.