Evelyn Mann

Evelyn (Etter) (Keith) Mann, 81, of Effingham, formerly of Carlyle, IL, passed away on Thursday, November 29, 2018 at HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham.

Funeral services will be held at 3:30 p.m. Friday, December 7, 2018 at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham with visitation to follow from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. all at the funeral home. A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 8, 2018 at St. Mary Cemetery in Carlyle, IL.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials may be made to Sacred Heart Church Renew and Rejoice Campaign. Online condolences may be shared at www.johnsonandsonsfh.com.

Evelyn was born on August 20, 1937, in Breese, IL, the daughter of Vincent and Agnes (Wade) Etter. She was united in marriage to Douglas Keith in November 1957, and he preceded her in death on November 30, 1998. She later married Alvin Mann in June 1999, and he preceded her in death on November 21, 2011.

Evelyn was a bookkeeper for a doctor’s office and a school bus driver for Carlyle Community Unit School District 1. She was also a volunteer usher at the Effingham Performance Center and a greeter at The Cross. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Effingham. She enjoyed traveling, camping, spending the winters in Texas, and playing cards. Evelyn especially enjoyed spending time with her family.

Evelyn is survived by her children, Nancy Lee (Mario) Marciante of Arnold, MO, LeRoy V. (Paula) Keith of Madonna, GA, and James R. (Vicky) Keith of Effingham; step-son-in-law, William Kolmer of Carlyle; 15 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Douglas Keith and Alvin Mann; and sisters, Janet Patterson and Nancy Alexander.