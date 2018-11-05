Gary G. Wilkinson, age 69 of Highland, IL, died Sunday, November 04, 2018, at Highland Health Care Center in Highland, IL.

He was born March 04, 1949, in Granite City, IL, the son of George and Verna (nee Dickerson) Wilkinson.

On March 15, 1985, he married Joan Ann Hill at Camdenton, MO.

Gary was born and grew up in Granite City, IL. He graduated Granite City High School. He served with the US Army with active duty in Vietnam and in Korea from 1969 to 1972. He worked at Granite City Steel for 35 years. He later worked for ARC (Affordable Residential Communities in Alton and O’Fallon, IL for 3 years. He moved to Highland in 1985 and enjoyed fishing, hunting, classic cars and Jeeps. He also liked Western movies and books.

Survivors include :

Wife – Joan A. Wilkinson, nee Hill, Highland, IL

Daughter – Tracy (Tim) Hylla, Chesterfield, MO

Son – Ryan N. Wilkinson, Granite City, IL

Son – Christopher M. (Amanda) Wilkinson, Chesterfield, MO

Step Daughter – Jennifer A. Marlar, Highland, IL

Step Son – Ryan M. Warnecke, Pierron, IL

Grandchildren – Many

Great Grandchild – One

Sister – Kathy (Rich) Santel, Jennings, MO

Brother – Steve (Fiancee Dane King) Wilkinson, O’Fallon, MO

He was preceded in death by :

Father – George W. Wilkinson

Mother – Verna L. Wilkinson, nee Dickerson

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Wednesday, November 07, 2018, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 8:00 AM to 9:30 AM on Thursday, November 08, 2018, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Liturgy will be at 10:00 AM on Thursday, November 08, 2018, at Saint Paul Catholic Church in Highland, IL, with Father Pat Jakel officiating.

Interment will be at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association.