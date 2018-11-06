Keith E. Seifried

Keith Edward Seifried, age 64 of Raleigh, NC, died Saturday, November 03, 2018, at Hospice Hospital in Raleigh, MS.

He was born February 18, 1954, in Highland, IL, the son of Kenneth and Venita (nee Korte) Seifried.

Keith was born in Highland, IL and attended St. Jacob Grade School and Triad High School. He continued to a Junior College with an Associates Degree and 2 years of Tech School in Florida. He worked at Square D Company for 44 years as a Laboratory Test Engineer. As a youngster he enjoyed Boy Scouts and playing Khourey League Baseball. As an adult he liked fishing and woodworking.

Survivors include :

Sister – Patricia A. Steiner, Highland, IL

Sister – Catherine M. Von Rohr, Pierron, IL

Sister – Christine L. (Danny) O’Dell, Greenville, IL

Sister – Mary L. (Kevin) Osiek, Florissant, MO

He was preceded in death by :

Father – Kenneth V. Seifried – Died 7/6/2008

Mother – Venita A. Seifried nee Korte – Died 11/27/2010

Brother – David E. Seifried – Died 2/01/2004

Maternal Grandparents – William H. (Selma E. nee Weiss) Korte

Paternal Grandparents – Victor L. (Arline S. nee Zobrist) Seifried

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL on Saturday, November 17, 2018 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. A luncheon will follow at Highland Knights of Columbus Hall from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, American Diabetes Association or a charity of the Donor’s Choice.