Kevin Francis Gallagher, 62, of Vandalia, IL passed away at 12:10 PM, Thursday, November 8, 2018 at Fayette County Hospital LTC.

Cremation rites will be accorded to the wishes of the family. Services will be held at a later date. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com.

Kevin Francis Gallagher was born on January 23, 1956 in San Francisco, CA, the son of Gerald and Katherine (Anderson) Gallagher. He married Barbara Joan McCain on April 23, 1983 in Mt. Zion, IL.

Kevin was formerly employed by a cable company as the Quality Control Manager.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Gallagher of Vandalia; daughters, Kelly Gallagher of Fremont, CA and Leigh and husband, David Bible of Newark, CA; son, Sean Gallagher and wife, Wei of Newark, CA; grandchildren, Nyssa Bible, Devin Bible, and Cadina Gallagher; all of CA; brother, David Gallagher and wife, Helen of Arnold, CA; and mother-in-law, Janet McCain of Vandalia.

He was preceded in death by his parents.