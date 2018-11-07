Lamar Gruen, age 83, of south of Greenville, passed away Tuesday, November 6 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Chesterfield, MO.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 10, 2018 at the Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home with Rev. Curtis Flake officiating. The family will receive friends from 3 until 7 p.m. Friday evening. In Lieu of flowers the family prefer memorials to the American Farm Heritage Museum or to the Selke Health Center in Greenville. Interment will follow in Camp Ground Cemetery.

Lonis LaMar Gruen, the son of Lonis Earnest Gruen and Oradell Elizabeth Augustine Gruen, was born on May 26, 1935 in Greenville. LaMar grew up on the farm near Pocahontas, attended the Drake One Room School and graduated from Greenville High School in 1953. He attended Welding School at Pierce Groce Welding and entered the Welding trade. LaMar worked at Granite City Steel. LaMar opened Gruen Welding Service in 1962 later adding Gruen Sales and Service in 1984. He owned and operated his business until selling in 2007 and retired there in 2010.

LaMar and Mabel L. Walker were united in marriage on June 23, 1956 at the Greenville First United Methodist Church, and they have enjoyed over 62 years together. Mabel survives as do their five children: Terri L (Carl) Lurkins of Greenville, Lonis LaMar “Lonnie” (Sheree) Gruen Jr. of St. Peters, MO, Jon H. (Dana) Gruen of Oakley, IL, Richard A. (Lori) Gruen of Moweaqua, IL, Gary L. (Paula) Gruen of Mt. Zion, IL, sister Marjorie (William) Harter of Keyesport, brother Wayne “Tom” (Carol) Gruen of Olympia, WA, and sister Joyce (Bruce) Clanton of Mulberry Grove, Il. Lamar is also survived by 14 grandchildren: Michelle (Todd) Reinacher, Heather (Trevor) Henkhaus, Shawn (Amanda) Lurkins, Joseph Gruen, Timothy Gruen, Nichole (Jeff) Wilson, Sara Watson, Corinne (Danny) Likins, Paige Gruen, Logan (Amber) Myers, David Myers ,Hannah Gruen, Rachel Gruen, Sarah Gruen, 11 great-grandchildren: Mayzee, Teyton, Tenley, Haley, Kaleb, Tucker, Taylor, Tanner, Heyden, Jesse, Dean, and is preceded in death by their grandson Joshua Watson.

LaMar enjoyed reading history and farming books, visiting historical sites, European Stihl Industry, trips to Germany, traveled the Lewis and Clark Trail, and model railroading.

Tractor Pulling: -Illinois Tractor Pullers Association

-1978 5,500 lbs. Super Stock Tractors Champion at

Louisville, KY National Farm Machinery Show

Associations: Hart-Parr Oliver Collectors Association

Bond County Fair Association

Bond County Health Improvement Association

National Federation of Independent Business

The American farm Heritage Museum

Illinois Organ Donor

LaMar was an active member of the Greenville United Methodist Church