Lance T. Compton, age 37, of Pocahontas, IL passed away Monday, November 12, 2018 at his home. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions are suggested to his family.

Lance was born April 9, 1981 in Greenville, IL to Richard LeRoy and Connie (Willeford) Compton. He is survived by his children Connor Compton and Madisyn Compton, his mother Connie Compton of Pocahontas, IL., his sisters Angela Compton of Pierron, IL, and Amber (Nick) Frank of Pocahontas, IL, along with his grandparents Ted and Betty Willeford of Pocahontas and his great grandmother Lucile Richards of Bryan, TX. He was preceded in death by his father and his paternal grandparents.

He grew up and lived most of his life in Pocahontas and graduated from Greenville High School. He had worked at several manufacturing jobs during his life.