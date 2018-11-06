Lois Ann Esther Klein, 84, of Trenton, IL, peacefully left this earthy world November 4, 2018 with her family by her side.

Born October 3,1934, in Highland, IL to Arthur J. and Esther I (Seibert) Trippel she married Donald G. Klein on April 18, 1953 and he preceded her in death on October 19, 1988. Early in her marriage Lois and Don lived in Texas while he served in the US Air Force, eventually returning to Lebanon, and then Trenton, where they raised three children.

Lois remained a faithful woman who was a member of St. John’s United Church of Christ where she was a long-time member of the chancel choir. Other organizations to which she belonged included the Metro East Community Choral, and the Trenton Women’s Club, where she served as past president.

Always sharp with numbers, Lois enjoyed a long career in banking, retiring from The Community Bank of Trenton Bank in 1988 after achieving the position of Vice President.

Known for a deep love of family, she was an incredible supporter of the academic and athletic endeavors of her children and grandchildren and would often be seen at local baseball fields and basketball courts where the game officials could always count on her input should there be any question of a call.

In addition to her parents and husband, Lois was preceded in death by her brother Art Trippel, sister Carol Sebring, father-in-law and mother-in-law George and Amelia Klein, and brothers-and sisters-in law Ernie and Norma Uhles, and Harold and Shirley Weil, nieces and a nephew, and dear friend Rowland “Woody” Martin.

Left to mourn her passing are her children Kurt (Debi) Klein of New Baden, Janet (Vince) Butler of O’Fallon, Craig (Coleen) Klein of Aviston; grandchildren Jeff Klein, Jason (Katie) Klein, Chad Klein (special friend Taylor Burke), Chase Klein (special friend Morgan McAteer), Kendall Butler, and Blair Butler (special friend Alex Mueller), great grandchildren Beckett, Axel, Krue, and Greyson Klein; sister Donna (Dale) Torrence of Foley, AL; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Lois will also be missed by her golfing and baseball friends, and her Belleville buddies.

To the end she never forgot a birthday or other special occasion, and it is with joyful hearts that we know she is in a place with no more pain where there are endless dances, ice cream drumsticks, and Hallmark movies.

Funeral Service will be Friday, November 9, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at St. John United Church of Christ in Trenton with Rev. Christy Eckert officiating. Interment will follow in Trenton Cemetery.

Visitation will be Thursday, November 8, 2018 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. and again on Friday, November 9, 2018 from 9:00-9:45 a.m. at St. John United Church of Christ in Trenton.

The family would like to express their extreme appreciation to Hospice of Southern Illinois for all their caring and compassion in the last year. Donations in Lois’s remembrance may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois or St. John’s UCC and will be accepted at the church or through Moss Funeral Home in Trenton who is serving the Klein family.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.mossfuneralhome.com.