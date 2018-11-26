Matthew U. Duffin, age 65 of Alhambra, IL, died Sunday, November 25, 2018, at his residence in Alhambra, IL.

He was born May 03, 1953, in Alton, IL, the son of Lloyd and Norma (nee L’Heureux) Duffin.

On June 27, 1975, he married Jane M. Haegele in Marine, IL and she survives in Alhambra.

He formerly attended St. Gertrude Catholic Church in Grantfork, IL and was a member of the International Aerospace Machinists – East Alton.

Matt was born in Alton, IL. He grew up in Alhambra, IL and attended Highland High School, graduating in 1971. He worked at Chuck’s Conoco in Hamel in the service department. Then he went to Olin Corporation in 1976, retiring in 2015. He worked as a Caster and various other jobs at Olin Corporation – Global Brass and Copper for 39 years. He enjoyed camping, golfing, movies, sports, Ford vehicles and motorcycles. He’s greatest joy was spending time with family.

Survivors include :

Wife – Jane M. Duffin nee Haegele, Alhambra, IL

Son – Jake M. Duffin, Alhambra, IL

Son – David C. (Lindsey) Duffin, Alhambra, IL

Grandchild – Piper A. Duffin, Alhambra, IL

Grandchild – Logan C. Duffin, Alhambra, IL

Brother – Michael Duffin, Alhambra, IL

Brother – Thomas (Anita) Duffin, Alhambra, IL

Brother – John Duffin, Alhambra, IL

Sister – Dolores Duffin, Richmond, CA

Sister – Maureen (William) Napper, Highland, IL

Sister – Margaret (Tim) Shipton, Hamel, IL

Sister – Mary K. Duffin, ., GA

Brother In-law & Sister In-law – Several

Nieces and Nephews – Many

He was preceded in death by :

Father – Lloyd U. Duffin – Died 3/12/2008

Mother – Norma M. Duffin, nee L’Heureux – Died 5/9/2000

Brother – David Duffin – Died 3/26/2006

Brother – Patrick Duffin – Died 8/13/1975

Sister – Cecelia Kirtner – Died 9/27/2012

Arrangements are being handled by Dauderman Mortuary in Alhambra, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Thursday, November 29, 2018, at Dauderman Mortuary in Alhambra, IL and from 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Friday, November 30, 2018, at Dauderman Mortuary in Alhambra, IL.

Memorial Funeral Service will be at 10:00 AM on Friday, November 30, 2018, at Dauderman Mortuary in Alhambra, IL., with Father George Radosevich officiating.

Interment will be at Harris Cemetery in Alhambra, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to To The Family.