Rev. Louis A. Koehr, age 90, of Belleville, died Friday, November 2, 2018 at Freeburg Care Center.

He was born September 18, 1928 in Belleville, a son of the late Louis H. and Cordellia I., nee Wolfersberger, Koehr.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Rita Etling and her husband Millard; and a nephew, Craig Etling.

Surviving are his brother, Vincent A. (Judy) Koehr of Lake St. Louis, MO; nephews and nieces, Millard (Michelle) Etling of Emerson, GA, Lynn (Dan) Margiotta of Belleville, Curt (Heidi) Etling of Freeburg, Keith (Karen) Etling of Freeburg, Jean (Kevin) Schoenborn of Freeburg, Jon Etling of Fairview Heights, Kay (John) Polites of Richmond, TX, Julie (Greg) Veneziale of Dallas, GA, Neil (Saskia) Etling of Santa Clara, CA, Tianne Isenhower of St. Louis, and David (Cindie Shulman-Koehr) Koehr of St. Louis; and numerous great-nephews, great-nieces, and cousins.

Fr. Lou attended St. Henry’s Seminary in Belleville from 1942-1948 and St. Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology in St. Meinrad, IN from 1948-1950. Fr. Lou then enlisted in the United States Air Force and served as the Assistant Chaplain from 1951-1955. After his discharge from the United States Air Force, he taught at Lafayette School in south St. Louis from 1956-1982, and from 1984-1987 he attended Sacred Heart Seminary and School of Theology in Hales Corner, WI. Rev. Louis A. Koehr served as a Deacon for the Diocese of Belleville from the early 1980’s until he was ordained into the priesthood on June 6, 1987 at St. Peter Cathedral by the Most Reverend James P. Keleher.

Rev. Koehr served as the pastor at St. Mary Catholic Church in Mound City, Our Lady of Fatima in Ullin, and St. Catherine Catholic Church in Grand Chain from 1987-1989, St. Anthony Catholic Church in Lively Grove and St. Anthony Catholic Church in Coulterville from 1989-1990, St. Mary Catholic Church in Sesser from 1990-1999, and St. Bernard Catholic Church in Albers and St. Damian Catholic Church in Damiansville from 1999 until his retirement in 2003. During his retirement, Fr. Lou assisted many parishes whenever he could.

“Anyone whom I may have hurt, I ask forgiveness.”

Memorial Mass will be Thursday, November 8, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Albers with Msgr. Jack McEvilly and Fr. Nick Junker presiding. Interment of cremains will follow in Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Belleville.

Visitation will be Thursday, November 8, 2018 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Albers.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gift, memorials may be made to St. Bernard Catholic Church or St. Damian Catholic Church and will be received at the church or through Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th, Breese, IL 62230 who is serving Fr. Lou Koehr’s family.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.mossfuneralhome.com