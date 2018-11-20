Ross E. Bradshaw, age 73 of Highland, IL, died Monday, November 19, 2018, at his home in Highland, IL.

He was born on Tuesday, April 17, 1945, in Peru, IN, the son of George and Ruth (nee Hippensteel) Bradshaw.

He was a member of Riverbend Astronomy Club.

Ross was born at Peru, Indiana; grew up in Watseka, IL, graduating from Watseka High School in 1963. His Father had been Mayor there in the 1950’s. After graduating from Purdue University (1967), he went on to earn a Master’s Degree in Electrical Engineering while working for General Electric. A long-time employee of General Electric he had worked in Minneapolis, MN; New York; North Carolina; Indiana; & Kansas. He last worked for Basler Electric in Highland IL retiring on 8/30/2010. Throughout his life, Ross pursued strong interests in motorcycles [BMW’s & Italian bikes]; Photography; astronomy and astrophotography. He had ridden several cross country bike trips. His cremated remains will be scattered, per his wishes, under dark sky conditions in the desert southwest.

Survivors include:

Daughter – Rebecca M. (Life Partner-Gary Chantler) Bradshaw, Albuquerque, NM

Brother – Philip G. Bradshaw, Torrance, CA

Sister – Muriel Twitty, Chattanooga, TN

Sister – Donna (Rod) Peeks, Birmingham, AL

Nieces and Nephews – Six

Long-Time Special Friend – Kathy I. Dortch, Glen Carbon, IL

Long-Time Special Friend’s Son – Jeffrey M (Amber) Dortch, Highland, IL

Long-Time Special Friend’s Daughter – Sarah K. Dortch, Ontario, CA

Long-Time Special Friend’s Grandchild -Maddison E. Dortch, Highland, IL

Long-Time Special Friend’s Grandchild – Reagan L. Dortch, Highland, IL

Long-Time Special Friend’s Grandchild-Callan J. Dortch, Highland, IL.

He was preceded in death by:

Father – George Edward Bradshaw

Mother – Ruth Ellen Bradshaw (nee Hippensteel).

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Celebration of Life will be from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Saturday, December 15, 2018, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home, Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to International Dark Sky Association (darksky.org) ; or any local charity supporting science education.