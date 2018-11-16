Sharon Sue Lindley (Nee Stewart), 73, of Pocahontas, IL, died Thursday, November 15, at her residence with her family by her side.

Sharon was born on September 8, 1945, to Melvin “Jake” and Henrietta (Nee Long) Stewart, at St. Joseph Hospital, Highland, IL. On October 23, 1965, she married Dale W. Lindley, in Pocahontas, IL.

Sharon was a sweet and loving wife and mother. She loved her family, her friends and her church. She was a member of the Cross of Victory Church where she was part of the Praise and Worship Team. She was passionate about God and loved sharing her faith. She enjoyed reading her Bible and learning to play the piano and guitar. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and getting together with family and friends. While being a Navy wife, she experienced living in New Jersey, California, Midway Island, Illinois and Virginia. After Dale’s retirement from the Navy, she and her family then returned to their hometown of Pocahontas, IL.

She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Dale Lindley, Pocahontas, IL; four children, April (Dan Blankenship) Paul, Sorento, IL, Suzanne (James) Arter, Breese, IL, David (Shawna) Lindley, Collinsville, IL, Jan (Michael) Koonce, Texarkana, TX; seven grandchildren, Crystal (Matthew) Blankenship, Haley Stevenson, Brittany Arter, Dalten, Caleb, Adrea and Aaron Lindley; two great-grandchildren, Jase and Sloane Blankenship; sister, Shelley (Brian) Brown, Greenville, IL; aunt, Belinda (Richard) Lachler, Coulterville, IL; uncle, Robert A. Long, Pocahontas, IL; nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jake and Henrietta Stewart; grandson, Jacob Arter; brother, Larry Eugene Stewart, at birth; sister, Judith A. Lindley.

Memorials may be made to the Cross of Victory Church or the Lemuel Rhodes Cancer Foundation.

Visitation: Sunday, November 18, 2018, from 4:00-8:00 pm, and Monday, November 19, 2018, from 8:00 to 10:00 am, at Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas, IL.

Funeral: Monday, November 19, 2018, at 10:00 am, at Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas, IL.

Clergy: Pastor Ronald Lindley and Pastor Paul “Bud” Hall

Interment: Robinson Cemetery, Pocahontas, IL

Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas, IL