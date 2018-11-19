Stanley D. Eyman Age 70 of rural Donnellson, passed away at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, November 15, 2018 surrounded by his family.

Memorial services will be held at the Donnellson Community Building at a later date.

Memorials in Stanley’s memory may be made to the Eden’s Glory, your local Food Pantry, or to Sitemen Cancer Center, all at the Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville.

Stanley Dale Eyman, the son of Claude Roscoe Eyman and Geneva Voris Eyman, was born on January 5, 1948 on the Eyman farm near Pittsburg, IL. in Fayette County.

Stanley attended the Maple Grove one room school, the Vandalia Junior High and graduated from Vandalia High School in 1966. Stanley worked at Kroger store in Vandalia, attended Kaskaskia College, then joined the United States Navy on January 21, 1969. Stanley rose to the rank of E-5 serving overseas during Vietnam as radioman. He was honorably discharged on January 20, 1975, receiving the National Defense Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam campaign Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with one Bronze Star, Combat Action Ribbon, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal (Korea), and the Navy Unit Commendation Medal.

Stanley returned home and worked for Illinois Auditing Association for a year, attended Sparks College, then began his career with Demoulin Brother’s Cap and Gown in 1982 becoming purchasing agent in 1986 retiring in 2010. Stanley enjoyed farming, old cars, and spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Stanley and Sharon L. McFall were united in marriage on May 18, 1974 in Jacksonville, Il. and have enjoyed 44 years together. Sharon survives as do their four daughters: Jeannina Langel of Donnellson, Lynn (Chad) Brazeau of Filmore, Kerry (Kevin Hanson) Eyman of Missoula, Montana, Sara (Garrett Bunyard) Eyman of Greenville, 9 grandchildren: Amanda, Kyle, Emelia, Tyler (Karley), Andrew, Gunner, Emery, Oliver, Mason, 4 great-grandchildren: Logan, Morgan, Haylen, and Teddy. Stanley is also survived by sister Carol (Dane) Lennington of Greenville and brother David Eyman of Pittsburg, IL.

Stanley is a lifetime member of the V.F.W.