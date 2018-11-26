Steven H. “Herbie” Goestenkors, age 68 of Highland, IL, died Saturday, November 24, 2018, at Saint Luke’s Hospital-West in Chesterfield, MO.

He was born on Sunday, July 30, 1950, in Highland, IL, the son of William and Jeanne (nee Foederer) Goestenkors.

On Friday, February 04, 1972, he married Alanna D. Goestenkors nee Jenny at the E & R Church, Highland, IL, who survives.

Herbie was born in Highland and graduated from St. Paul High School in 1968. He attended SIUE from 1984 – 1988 and graduated with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He worked at Hurst-Rosche Engineers in Hillsboro, IL for a short time and then worked for Aviston Lumber as a Licensed Plumber for 25 years. He enjoyed reading, St. Louis Cardinal Baseball and their pet dog “Lillie Grace”.

Survivors include:

Wife – Alanna D. Goestenkors nee Jenny, Highland, IL

Brother – John S. Goestenkors, Jacksonville, FL

Brother – Mark V. (Donna) Goestenkors, Glen Carbon, IL

Brother – William J. “Willis” (Krista) Goestenkors, Calvert City, KY

Sister – Barbara A. (Steven) Saathoff, Maryville, IL

Nephew – John (Christine) Goestenkors, Morristown, TN

Nephew – Corey (Andrea) Saathoff, Columbia, IL

Nephew – Travis Saathoff, Collinsville, IL

Niece – Amber Saathoff (Husband Marino Topal), Troy, IL

Nephew – Cole Goestenkors, Highland, IL

Niece – Ava Goestenkors, Calvert City, KY

Nephew – Sunny E. P. (Sabra) Jenny, Samammish, WA

Niece – Sarah E. W. Jenny, Samammish, WA

Great Nephew – Will Saathoff (twin), Columbia, IL

Great Nephew – Graeme Saathoff (twin), Columbia, IL

Great Nephew – Christopher Goestenkors, Morristown, TN

Great Nephew – William Goestenkors, Morristown, TN

Great Niece – Victoria Goestenkors, Morristown, TN.

He was preceded in death by:

Father – William Frank Goestenkors – Died 7/1/1984

Mother – Jeanne Magalene Goestenkors (nee Foederer) – Died 7/31/1977

Brother – Gerald W. “Jerry” Goestenkors – Died 5/8/2004

Sister In-law – Evelena Goestenkors – Died 4/26/2015.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Wednesday, November 28, 2018, and from 8:00 AM to 9:30 AM on Thursday, November 29, 2018, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM on Thursday, November 29, 2018, at Saint Paul Catholic Church in Highland, IL, with Rev. Fr. Pat. G. Jakel, Pastor, officiating.

Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Highland Animal Shelter or St. Paul School Educational Foundation. .